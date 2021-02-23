Zoe Laverne pregnancy worries the internet as allegations of her being a "child groomer" resurface

In a recent announcement on Instagram, Zoe Laverne informed the world that she was pregnant. While information like this should send waves of happiness amongst people, this wasn't the case.

The internet brought back allegations of her being a child groomer and expressed concern for the child. The internet celebrity was accused of grooming a 13-year-old boy a while ago, which has come back to bite her.

Zoe Laverne called out for allegedly being a child groomer after announcing pregnancy

The online world continues to worry about Zoe Laverne's pregnancy. People have had everything but kind words for the TikTok star on Twitter.

The internet has continuously accused her of being a child groomer and expressed concern for the unborn child.

"ZOE LAVERNE IS PREGNANT"

BYE I FEEL SO BAD FOR THAT CHILD pic.twitter.com/EACS029z2k — isabella :) (@isabellabeellaa) February 23, 2021

Users have also said that she was supposed to stay away from children.

zoe laverne is literally a child groomer having a child i- pic.twitter.com/C22XS6Bf3J — alex misses daniel (@CVHEAVEN) February 23, 2021

can we call cps for an unborn child.. i know damn well zoe laverne cant raise a child because she GROOMED one bye pic.twitter.com/MsK7sd6zCp — madi ¹²⁽⁷⁾ loves quackity!ً (@cherryquackity) February 23, 2021

Twitterati also noted that it would be calling in child protection services once the child is born, believing that Zoe Laverne belongs in jail.

Me: *sees Zoe Laverne trending for being pregnant*

Me: *tries to call CPS for an unborn child* pic.twitter.com/uTiGmpyvet — Lefty Hannah from Alabama (@antifaprincesss) February 23, 2021

No one is worried about her unborn child, we"re worried about the person who kissed a 13 year old having a child — bug (@Chaxellfen) February 23, 2021

zoe laverne this one is for you pic.twitter.com/piE3jdnUGz — ًkae ?! (@BA3WASTAKEN) February 23, 2021

Zoe Laverne has faced accusations for being a child groomer for a while now. The internet believes things are disturbing because she had to come out and clarify that the 13-year-old wasn't the father of her child.

the way zoe laverne had to clarify her baby’s father is not 13.. pic.twitter.com/KutFTgrKY9 — IG: @lorenzoomccoy (@LorenzooMccoy) February 23, 2021

You know its bad when Zoe Laverne has to clarify that the 13 year old didn't get her pregnant. pic.twitter.com/d1guYuuRFN — jovivianed (@jovivianed) February 23, 2021

// zoe laverne



did she really just admit to kissing a 13 y/o when she’s 19??? pic.twitter.com/QIDCCDYmle — ًgia (@loveonrry) February 23, 2021

The internet finds the fact that she kissed a 13-year-old problematic. And if the allegations that she's facing are indeed true, she could face jail time.

she can go to jail for that! does she NOT know that?!?! — lizzie j (@lizziej_epi) February 23, 2021

lock up zoe laverne challenge pic.twitter.com/SLMYmkjEHp — rj 🅴 // fb whoras (@biIIieseyelash) February 23, 2021

People on the internet have said that they hope Zoe Laverne is faking the entire pregnancy scenario.

I'll say it again, I really hope she just bought some fake ones like this.... pic.twitter.com/ElAz3fg1Ca — Sara Strohschein (@SaraStrohschein) February 23, 2021

People have also lashed out at the internet sensation for saying that those who meddled in her business weren't raised right.

The irony of these screenshots–



Imagine talkin’ bout some “you weren’t raised right!!!” when she was the one out here kissing on a whole middle schooler at age 19. — Mx. Kamari (@yeoldesavage) February 23, 2021

OMG I SAW THIS ON HER STORY AND I WAS LIKE "HOLD UP A DAMN MINUTE... DID SHE JUST-?" not the child groomer pretending like we weren't raised right 🤦‍♀️🤣🤣 THE IRONY!!! — Sophie McDonald (@SophieM04464341) February 23, 2021

Not a pedophile telling us we aren't raised right... I'm sorry zoe Laverne but WHAT. 🤡🎪 pic.twitter.com/gOeJTZZ90k — ☁ᴮᵃⁿᵍᵗᵃⁿ ʷᵒʳˡᵈ✨ (@_____bianca_) February 23, 2021

If that's the standard for "not being raised right" girl........ that should bring us all to question her parents because like- 😃?? grooming children is MUCH worse but we all see her parents didn't give a single shit — 🧷 FANPAGE || Emily 🧷 (@J3NN1F3R51LLY) February 23, 2021

Overall, it's evident from all these tweets that the internet isn't happy at all with the way Zoe Laverne is going about things.

Of course, the 19-year-old has her own life and is free to do whatever she chooses. However, if the allegations of her being a child groomer and a pedophile are right, she will be at the receiving end of many legal issues.

Im actually scared for that kid cause if she’s a groomer god knows what she finna do to that boy or girl — Dreamy✨ (@DreamyDazzle) February 23, 2021

Since the time she's announced her pregnancy, people online have been concerned with the unborn child's well-being. They believe if Zoe Laverne's a child groomer, then her child may potentially face a lot of abuse from her.