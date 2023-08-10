 "Audition for Trump-running mate complete": Elise Stefanik's 'proud MAGA' claim sparks intense trolling online

Elise Stefanik is the latest person to fall victim to the antics of Internet trolls. Elise became the laughing stock of the internet after an old press conference she did last year in May went viral on Twitter. In the press conference, Elise proclaimed that she was proud of being "Ultra MAGA."

On August 10, 2023, a retweet by @highbrow_nobrow of a @therecount clip garnered a significant amount of user critiques directed towards the Congresswoman in the comments section. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the comments section exhibited numerous instances of aggressive trolling, where certain users accused her of excessive efforts to appease Donald Trump.

One user said:

Russell H. Smith @aussieintel @highbrow_nobrow @therecount Well there you have it: audition for Trump-running mate complete.

Elise Stefanik is a congresswoman who represents New York's 21st district in the House of Representatives. She is currently serving her fifth term in office. In May 2021, she was elected as the Chair of the House Republican Conference.

According to her government website:

"The Center for Effective Lawmaking ranked her in the top 10 most effective Republican members, and the #1 most effective for commerce policy impacting small businesses and workers."

She is also a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, the Committee on Education and the Workforce, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Elise Stefanik ripped apart on Twitter

In the viral clip, Elise Stefanik claimed that she was "Ultra MAGA" and proud of it. Although the 39-year-old's remarks were not precisely new and her position and allegiances had been known for some time, the one-year-old press conference clip irked many people.

Some remarks referred to her as the "leader of a terrorist organization" and "a stain on the nation."

A few people just outright called her stupid and claimed that she was trying too hard to please Trump so as to become his potential Vice President. Most of the people made memes and trolled her for the "Ultra MAGA" comments.

Avez @andrevezina9 @highbrow_nobrow @therecount History will not be kind to her, what a statement, she is now a leader of a terrorist organization, this is not the Republican party

Sammy Grant @SammyGr43595219 @highbrow_nobrow @Meidas_Staci @therecount These people shouldn’t have the privilege of standing behind the American Flag, they’re a stain on our country.

Miche N @ShirleyFae @highbrow_nobrow @therecount That’s the same as proclaiming I’m the stupidest person in the room and I’m proud of it

Allison Burnett @Allison_Burnett @highbrow_nobrow @therecount Until the day she does something Trump doesn’t like. Then he’ll call her a fat pig.

Will Quinn @QuinnWillful



She is evil. She is immoral. She is power hungry. @highbrow_nobrow @therecount She wants to be the VP pick for Trump.She is evil. She is immoral. She is power hungry. pic.twitter.com/LZCJ8p3fhJ

"I would be honored to serve in a Trump administration": Elise Stefanik

Dubbed as Donald Trump's "biggest cheerleader" by Vanity Fair, Elise Stefanik is a Republican wildcard, successful at crafting Republican messages. She shares a close working relationship with the former United States president and has been extremely vocal in her voracious support of him.

On March 31, 2023, she tweeted that the case against Donald Trump by the New York District Attorney was a "WITCH HUNT." Later, when Trump was indicted for the second time, she posted a picture of her and the president, captioned, "STAND WITH TRUMP!"

Michael Caputo, who served as assistant secretary of public affairs in the Department of Health and Human Services, under the Trump administration told Vanity Fair:

"I really believe that she should be considered for vice president under the eventual nominee, who I believe would be Donald Trump"

Regarding her vice presidency speculations, Elise Stefanik told Vanity Fair:

"I would be honored to serve in a Trump administration"

"But I am very conscious there’s a long time between now and then, and there’s a lot of work that House Republicans have to do," she further stated.

Elise Stefanik made history in 2014 when she was elected to Congress in New York's U.S. House of Representatives elections. At the age of 30, she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at that time.