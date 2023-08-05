"More MAGA tears": Video of Joe Biden using Dark Brandon coffee cup sends the internet into a frenzy

Joe Biden and his campaign team have taken the Dark Brandon meme and fully turned it on its head to make it their own. The president's recent tweet, where he drinks from a Dark Brandon labeled coffee mug, is further proof that he has fully embraced the persona. Dark Brandon products are driving Joe Biden's re-election campaign as they accounted for more than half of Biden's product sales.

Moreover, the president's coffee mug tweet from August 3 blew up on the platform sending netizens into a frenzy. Most of the comments under Biden's original tweet were memes making fun of him. However, @NoLieWithBTC posted a tweet on August 5 that showcased a Fox News discussion where the meme was labeled as "unfunny." Netizens thus quickly called out the outlet and supported the meme.

In the viral Twitter video, which was posted on August 3, President Joe Biden can be seen drinking out of a Dark Brandon coffee mug. The promotional tweet amassed over 20.1 million views and 118.4k likes on the platform. Writing "A cup of Joe never tasted better," the tweet showed Biden taking a sip from the mug, saying:

"I like my coffee dark."

The Dark Brandon meme originated as the left's response to the right-wing's "Let's Go Brandon" meme that originated from a misheard NASCAR chant, which in reality meant, "F**k Joe Biden."

Dark Brandon products have reportedly been a driving force of the Biden administration's re-election race. The meme products were single-handedly responsible for more than half of Joe Biden's merch sales. Moreover, his election team told Axios that more than 54% of the merch store's revenue came from Brandon-themed products.

The meme that originally originated as a far-right slogan was taken over by the left and used to celebrate the achievements of the Biden administration. The meme features pictures of Joe Biden as a comic book supervillain, complete with red laser eyes. Apart from the coffee mug, the design is also featured in T-shirts, crop tops, tote bags, and caps, all available in Joe Biden's merch store.

The website claims that the products are made in America and union printed

Internet users react negatively to the Dark Brandon coffee cup

The original tweet of Joe Biden drinking from the Brandon-themed coffee cup elicited much negative Twitter responses. Underneath the viral tweet, netizens made a mockery of the promotional video. People morphed the video and made many memes making fun of Joe Biden.

Other users were a lot more vocal. Aside from that, Biden's policies were called into question, especially his economic policies. Hunter Biden's cocaine controversy was also brought to the front by Twitter users.

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth @JoeBiden Coffee for energy? I thought the Bidens were more into cocaine.

Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 @Bubblebathgirl @JoeBiden Joe Biden is goofing off meanwhile the US economy is crumbling.



Inflation is high.



Real wages are low.



Prices are skyrocketing.



Infrastructure is collapsing.



The supply chain is in crisis.



The border is overrun.



We’re at war with Russia.



Biden thinks this is all a joke.

aka @akafacehots @JoeBiden Worst president in US history

Kristen @Kriscilicious @JoeBiden You fall asleep while engaging with world leaders, on camera. Coffee is not the product you should be selling

Two days later, @NoLieWithBTC tweeted a video of a Fox News discussion on Biden's use of the meme. The tweet went viral and amassed over 2.9 million views.

In the video, a discussion took place regarding the allegedly "unfunny" nature of the meme. Fox News anchor Julie Banderas claimed that the joke was dark and was at the expense of the American public.

No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen @NoLieWithBTC Fox News is freaking out about Biden’s newest video where he sips from a Dark Brandon mug: “That’s actually a really dark joke at the expense of the American public! Brandon is not a compliment!” pic.twitter.com/dC0q7NnKy4

As was seen, netizens were quick to react to Fox News' statements. Underneath the tweet, they made fun of the hosts for taking the meme seriously and not thinking that it was funny. People also pointed out that the original right-wing meme was more insulting and vulgar than the left's adaptation. However, Fox had no problem with that.

Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 @4HumanUnity



Imagine the malevolent mindset required to amass billions through deceit and national division, all while contributing nothing of worth to humanity.



I sincerely hope Fox serves as a… @NoLieWithBTC What a pathetic group. They are running out of stuff to feed their viewer's fear and anger.Imagine the malevolent mindset required to amass billions through deceit and national division, all while contributing nothing of worth to humanity.I sincerely hope Fox serves as a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

BrownsFreak51 @BrownsFreak51

oh no! .. she doesn't think that's funny!

well joe does.. and so do we.. watching her on tv

getting her panties all in a wad.. @NoLieWithBTC lol..oh no! .. she doesn't think that's funny!well joe does.. and so do we.. watching her on tvgetting her panties all in a wad..

ToddUncommon @ToddUncommon @NoLieWithBTC Their disbelief that their lame meta-joke got out-meta'd by the enemy is DELICIOUS pic.twitter.com/h1X45Y1Vka

LorettaFaucher🇺🇲🌊🌊🇺🇦🌻 @lorettafaucher @NoLieWithBTC So what did the say when MAGA kids carried signs that said let’s go Brandon. Nothing.

CLE Johnny Tampa🎸 @TBKingViper @NoLieWithBTC But that are ok with children wearing clothing that says “Let’s Go Brandon”. Hypocrites.

The White Wolf @KnebelTami @NoLieWithBTC You can pitch it but you can't catch huh Fox?

ᴜᴋ1ʟʟᴇᴅᴍʏꜰ4ᴛʜ3ʀ @pr3p4r32d13 @NoLieWithBTC @MeidasTouch GOP: “HE CO-OPTED OUR INSULT AND MADE IT COOL! WHAAAAH!”

The appropriately named "Dark Roast Mug" is available for sale on the official Joe Biden website for $22.