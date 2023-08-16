Average Joe complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Average Joe, the dark comedy series that took television by storm, has kept audiences at the edge of their seats since its premiere. Let's delve deeper into the world of Joe Washington, the series release schedule, and what to expect from each episode.

Average Joe is an American dark comedy-drama series concocted by Robb Cullen. It premiered on BET+ on June 26, 2023, and brings its viewers a unique mix of dark humor and thrilling drama. Meet Joe. By all accounts, he's your average plumber. However, one shocking revelation about his late father flips his world upside down.

Joe discovers that his seemingly ordinary dad had secret ties with the Russian mafia and, to top it all off, had stolen a whopping $10 million and a car from them. Now, with the mafia hot on his trail believing Joe might know the whereabouts of the stolen riches, a rollercoaster of a story unfolds.

Average Joe release schedule explained

Average Joe season 1 episode 1 was released on June 26, 2023, as stated below. The dark comedy series is reported to feature 10 episodes.

Date Episode Number Release Timing (PST /CST/GMT/IST/ACST) 26 June 2023 Episode 1 12:00AM/2:00AM/7:00AM/12:30PM/ 4.30PM 26 June 2023 Episode 2 12:00AM/2:00AM/7:00AM/12:30PM/ 4.30PM 29 June 2023 Episode 3 12:00AM/2:00AM/7:00AM/12:30PM/ 4.30PM 6 July 2023 Episode 4 12:00AM/2:00AM/7:00AM/12:30PM/ 4.30PM 13 July 2023 Episode 5 12:00AM/2:00AM/7:00AM/12:30PM/ 4.30PM 20 July 2023 Episode 6 12:00AM/2:00AM/7:00AM/12:30PM/ 4.30PM 27 July 2023 Episode 7 12:00AM/2:00AM/7:00AM/12:30PM/ 4.30PM 3 August 2023 Episode 8 12:00AM/2:00AM/7:00AM/12:30PM/ 4.30PM 17 August 2023 Episode 9 12:00AM/2:00AM/7:00AM/12:30PM/ 4.30PM 17 August 2023 Episode 10 12:00AM/2:00AM/7:00AM/12:30PM/ 4.30PM

While the titles for episodes 1 through 7 are already public knowledge, the names of episodes 8, 9, and 10 remain under wraps and will be disclosed upon their release.

Notably, the first, aptly titled Pilot, and the second, Bachelor in Paradise, were launched on the same day, June 26, 2023. The show's release schedule remains consistent, with new episodes typically being unveiled on Thursdays.

For global viewers keen on catching Average Joe, the timings vary according to region. For instance, in Canada, it airs at 12:00 AM (PST) on Thursdays, while in the UK, it's available at 7:00 AM (GMT). In the vast expanse of Asia, fans in India can watch it by 12:30 PM (IST), whereas those in China can tune in at 3:00 PM (CST).

As the episodes progress, viewers can anticipate edge-of-the-seat drama as Joe, with an ensemble cast including stars like Deon Cole and Tammy Townsend, grapples with the mafia and attempts to unearth the truth.

It's worth noting, however, that while the timings mentioned above provide a general guide, viewers are always encouraged to consult their local listings or BET+, the show's official platform, to ensure they don't miss out on any episode.

As the storyline intensifies with each episode, the season promises a thrilling crescendo, culminating with the much-anticipated 10th episode on August 17, 2023.

Average Joe: From plumber to Mafia prey

A simple plumber, Joe Washington, gets unexpectedly caught in a life-threatening mafia chase. After learning about his father's hidden past and missing millions, Joe's world is turned upside down. He and his family scramble to solve the mystery and stay safe with danger looming.

The series Average Joe boasts a gripping storyline and a star-studded cast. Deon Cole shines as the main character, Joe. He's supported by Tammy Townsend, who plays Angela Washington, and Malcolm Barrett as Leon Montgomery.

Cynthia McWilliams, Michael Trucco, Ashani Roberts, Kathrine Barnes, Ashley Olivia Fisher, and Pasha D. Lychnikoff all deliver stellar performances, adding depth and drama to the plot.

Viewers are on the edge of their seats as the episodes unfold, eagerly awaiting each twist and turn. With 10 episodes in total, the climax is set to be explosive. This is more than just a show about a plumber; it's a tale of family, secrets, and the lengths one might go to protect their loved ones. Don't miss out; the grand finale is just around the corner!