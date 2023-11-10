Awake NY x Happy Socks campaign: Everything we know so far

The unique blend of streetwise aesthetics and playful charm of the Awake NY x Happy Socks campaign has made the fashion industry a bit richer once more. This alliance, strikingly unusual yet harmonious, presents a capsule collection that speaks volumes of both brands' ethos.

Angelo Baque, the mind behind streetwear heavyweight Awake NY, regards this collaboration with Happy Socks as a pivotal moment where two contrasting worlds unite to create something truly special.

The collection itself is a tribute to the dynamism of New York City, with a specific homage to its often-overlooked fencing community. The designs convey the strength and spirit of the city's sports culture, merging it with the bold and bright ethos of Happy Socks.

The result is a range that not only celebrates but embodies the resilient and stylish nature of New Yorkers.

This sought-after collection includes three colorways of premium cotton, knit socks. They are now available with a price tag of $28 per pair.

Those eager to get their hands on this exclusive merge of sporty chic and vibrant patterns can find the collection at select Happy Socks and Awake NY retail outlets, as well as online.

More details on Awake NY x Happy Socks Collection

The range includes socks that are as functional as they are stylish, ensuring that wearers can step out in confidence, wrapped in the comfort of organic cotton.

Design and Durability: A Perfect Pair

Each sock in the collection is very carefully crafted with 200 needles, ensuring a level of detail and durability that aligns with the highest standards—akin to the luxury of a Rolls Royce.

This level of craftsmanship not only highlights the design but also ensures that the product can withstand the fast-paced lifestyle of its wearer.

Awake NY x Happy Socks campaign (image via Awakw NY)

Community at the Core

Beyond aesthetics, the Awake NY x Happy Socks campaign stands for community. A portion of the collection's proceeds is set to benefit the Ali Forney Center, affirming the brands' commitment to supporting the local community, particularly the homeless LGBTQ+ youth. This philanthropic angle adds a layer of meaningful impact to each purchase.

Where Fashion Meets Philanthropy

Happy Socks’ Creative Director Paula Maso sees this collaboration as a celebration of color and community, a sentiment echoed by Awake NY's ethos.

About these organic crew socks, the official website states:

"A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, a New York based charity committed to saving the lives of LGBTQ+ young people by protecting them from the harms of homelessness and empowering them with the tools needed to live independently."

The collaboration is not just about the products; it's a statement of support and an investment in the fabric of New York City's diverse communities.

Awake NY x Happy Socks campaign (image via Awakw NY)

The Awake NY x Happy Socks campaign is a rich tapestry of cultural homage, top-tier craftsmanship, and a heartfelt nod to community support.

With products available now in Happy Socks and Awake NY stores, as well as online, fashion enthusiasts have a chance to wear a piece of New York's heritage and heart.