Ayanna Davis Snapchat video: Lakeland substitute teacher arrested for battery and inappropriate relations with her student

Ayanna Davis, a Florida high school substitute teacher, has been arrested after an alleged video of her being intimate with a student was shared on Snapchat. The 20-year-old worked at Lakeland High School and was put behind bars on Friday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Ayanna Davis has been arrested on s*xual battery charges.

An investigation against the substitute teacher began on December 3, after an alleged Snapchat video showimg her having inappropriate relations with a student appeared online. According to police authorities, the video was shared largely amongst the school’s football players.

Who hired Ayanna Davis?

The young teacher was hired by Kelly Education, a staffing company which had helped in recruiting substitute teachers for Polk County Public Schools prior. The company has now confirmed that Ayanna Davis has been debarred. Denis Ridenour, from Kelly Education, commented on the ongoing investigation:

“The safety of students is our highest priority. Ayanna Davis has been deactivated and is not able to accept assignments pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”

The company also assured other educational institutions that a thorough background check and tests were taken before she was hired.

Ayanna Davis confessed to her crimes while being investigated. She stated that she had unprotected s*x with the unidentified student four times, two of them being at their respective homes.

Sheriff Grady Judd from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said:

“This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws. She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure.”

One of the school’s superintendent Frederick Heid commented on the matter as well:

"The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”

Ayanna Davis got out of jail after paying a $60,000 bond. She is expected to be arraigned on January 10, 2022.

