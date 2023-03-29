Baja Beach Fest 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Baja Beach Fest is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. The festival has announced its lineup for its 2023 edition, which promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet.

The festival will take place from August 11 to 13 in Rosarito, Mexico, and will feature some of the biggest names in reggaeton, Latin trap, and corridos. The lineup, announced early Tuesday afternoon, includes major headliners such as Ozuna, Wisin y Yandel, Feid, Don Omar and Becky G.

The three-day general admission (GA) pass for the Baja Beach Fest is priced at $329 and includes access to bars, food options, water stations, Ferris Wheel, sponsored activations, performances by 25+ top artists, and much more.

Tickets are now available via their official website.

Baja Beach Fest 2023 will feature 32 artists

The Baja Beach Fest 2023 promises to be a weekend to remember, as the iconic artists come together to celebrate their love for music, the environment, and the ocean with their unique style and electrifying performances.

The lineup of artists performing at Baja Beach Fest 2023 includes:

August 11, 2023 - Friday

Wisin y Yandel

Nicky Jam

El Alfa

Eladio Carrion

Manuel Turizo

Tainy

Gera MX

Farina

Dei V

Mariah

DJ Miriam

DJ Fredy Fresco

August 12, 2023 - Saturday

OZUNA

Feid

Becky G

Arcángel

Ivy Queen

Ryan Castro

Alexis y Fido

YOVNGCHIMI

Young Miko

Chanell

August 13, 2023 - Sunday

Don Omar

Tego Calderon

Grupo Firme

Zion y Lennox

Nio Garcia

BLESSD

Tokischa

DJ Luian

Sky Rompiendo

Reggaetonlandia

Baja Beach Fest first debuted in 2018

The Baja Beach Music Fest is an annual festival that takes place in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico. The festival aims to highlight the best of reggaeton and Latin trap music, featuring some of the biggest names in the industry.

The festival, first held in 2018, is the brainchild of Aaron Ampudia and Chris Den Uijl, two music lovers who were inspired by the vibrant reggaeton and Latin trap scene. It was an immediate success, drawing thousands of attendees in its first year and quickly becoming one of the most popular music festivals in Mexico.

Some of the biggest names in reggaeton and Latin trap have performed at the Fest in the past, including Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ozuna, and Becky G. The festival has quickly become a must-attend event for fans of the genre and has helped cement Rosarito's reputation as a destination for music and entertainment.

The festival typically takes place over a weekend in August and attracts thousands of attendees from across Mexico, the United States, and other parts of the world. The festival grounds are located right on the beach, offering stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

It is known for its beachfront location and lively atmosphere, with attendees from around the world coming together to dance, sing, and enjoy the music. In addition to the main stage performances, the festival also features food vendors, merchandise booths, and other activities.

Baja Beach Fest has become a popular destination for music lovers and partygoers, with tickets selling out quickly each year. The festival has also received recognition for its contribution to the local economy and its promotion of tourism in Baja California.

