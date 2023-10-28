Balenciaga’s first-ever skiwear collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Balenciaga’s first-ever skiwear collection has made a grand entry into the winter sports fashion scene. With major brands like Louis Vuitton and FENDI recently unveiling their skiwear lines, Balenciaga has not lagged behind, presenting its own premium collection designed for the slopes. Offering a comprehensive range, from winter sports essentials to everyday wear, accessories, and gear, this collection is both versatile and stylish.

Featuring the brand's iconic signature, the collection boasts athletic objects tailored for different snow activities. Notably, each product reflects Balenciaga's commitment to quality and design.

With the official launch slated for mid-November, fashion enthusiasts and winter sports aficionados are gearing up to grab their favorites.

Balenciaga’s first-ever skiwear collection is set to drop on November 15. Pre-orders are already open on the brand's official webstore. The price range for this collection varies from a modest $195 USD to an opulent $6,290 USD.

Balenciaga’s first-ever skiwear collection includes thermals, outerwear, footwear, and more

Expand Tweet

Balenciaga's skiwear line encapsulates utility and aesthetics. From snowboards and skis available in two sizes to helmets and poles, each item showcases the athletic “B” logo, enhancing the visual appeal. The mirrored Titanel topsheet on the snowboards and skis makes a striking impression.

High-performance outerwear

Prioritizing function without compromising style, the outerwear in this lineup is adorned with a water-repellent finish.

Balenciaga’s first-ever skiwear collection (Image via official website)

The color palette includes black, grey, and red, with the 3B Sports Icon Ski Parka standing out, thanks to its technical ripstop, high stand-up collar, and multiple pockets.

Thermal additions

The thermal wear in this collection combines style and warmth. The line includes hoodies, half-zip tops, and pieces crafted from heavy molleton, knits, and faux fur. The gloves, beanies, facemasks, and scarves are also imbued with a sporty version of the Balenciaga design.

Expand Tweet

Functional trousers and jeans

The cargo pants come with snow skirts and advanced ventilation systems for those seeking comfort and style. The five-pocket ski pants and fleece-lined jeans offer both functionality and a casual look.

Balenciaga’s first-ever skiwear collection (Image via official website)

Given below is the complete price range of Balenciaga's Skiwear collection:

Skiwear helmet: $1090

Skiwear poles: $450

Skiwear half-zip high neck poncho:$1890

Men's skiwear – 3B sports icon ski puffer in black: $4,350

3B sports icon outerwear zip-up hoodie in black: $3,650

Alaska high boot in black: $2,090

3B sports icon ski parka in dark grey: $4,390

Footwear features: The Alaska Boot

The Alaska Boot is a blend of style and comfort, boasting outsized proportions and a combination of materials like nylon, leather, and faux fur. Additionally, the 3XL Ski Sneaker are water resistant and come with an attachable spiked crampon.

About Balenciaga

In its expansive range, Balenciaga not only offers clothing but also boasts an impressive array of accessories.

From signature handbags and shoes to belts, sunglasses, and more recently, items tailored for winter sports, like helmets, poles, gloves, beanies, facemasks, and scarves - each accessory echoes the brand's unique blend of luxury and modernity.

Expand Tweet

Balenciaga's foray into skiwear collection marks a significant moment in luxury winter fashion. The brand is setting a new standard by merging its historic craftsmanship with modern design elements suitable for winter sports.

With its imminent release, winter sports enthusiasts and fashion mavens eagerly anticipate this exquisite blend of form and function.