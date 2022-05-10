Barry Manilow Tour 2022: Tickets, presale dates, where to buy and more

American singer-songwriter Barry Manilow has announced a new tour titled Manilow: Hits 2022 slated for this June, along with jazz saxophonist Dave Koz who will appear as an opening act. The first leg of the tour, slated to take place in the UK, features seven arena concerts in June. The North American leg of the tour will kick off on August 4 at Boston's TD Garden. The tour will make stops in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island before concluding on August 14 in Pennsylvania.

Barry Manilow's 'Manilow Hits' 2022 tour dates, where to buy

The tickets for Manilow’s tour can be purchased from Live Nation or Ticketmaster. The presale for Manilow’s US tour will begin on May 12 using the code Finale. The general sale for the tickets will become available Friday, May 13 at 11 am EST through Ticketmaster. The dates for his tour are:

June 16 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

June 17 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

June 19 - London, UK - The O2

June 20 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

June 22 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle

June 23 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

June 25 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

August 4 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

August 5 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

August 6 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

August 12 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

August 13 - Providence, RI - Dunkin' Donuts Center

August 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Barry Manilow, in a statement, said:

"I am looking forward to maybe not the road, but to be playing for big groups of people. I don't know why, but my music seems to be holding up. There are big audiences that really love hearing Can't Smile Without You and Copacabana and Mandy and I Write the Songs, so I'm a very grateful guy that they're still out there."

More about Barry Manilow

Earlier this year, the 78-year-old musician tested positive for Covid and had to stay put for the opening night of his musical Harmony. Barry Manilow wrote the music for the stage musical, which premiered in California in 1997 and was featured in New York City 25 years later. The productions of Harmony have previously been held in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

In an Instagram post, the artist wrote:

"It was like a cruel joke that after all these years I couldn't go to my own opening night, but I'm feeling great now. Everything got better the morning after because we got beautiful reviews."

Barry Manilow has sold over 85 million albums and is one of the world’s all-time best-selling recording artists. The singer, songwriter, musician, arranger, and producer has a career that spans seven decades. According to Billboard and R&R magazines, the singer is ranked the No. 1 adult contemporary artist.

Edited by Suchitra