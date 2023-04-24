Barry season 4 episode 3 recap: Moving things forward, all at once

After an incredible double-episode premiere last week, Barry returned once again with some enthralling drama on April 23, 2023. The black-comedy drama by Bill Hader and Alec Berg has been well-received by fans, and the fourth and final season of the show opened after a steep cliffhanger in season 3, which saw Cousineau (Henry Winkler) betray Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) and send him to prison.

The new episode opened with a new Barry Berkman, one who is living the life of a convict, trapped between walls too thin to contain the low-rent Hitman's ambition. While fans expected Berkman to escape one way or the other, they didn't account for it to be so chaotic or hilarious. But that is the best part about the HBO show as it manages to find comedy in the depths of darkness.

Titled You're Charming, this episode saw so many things happening at once and so many plotlines advance, that it was arguably one of the most significant episodes of the show so far.

Barry season 4 episode 3 does not hold back on the drama for even a moment

The third episode of the new season of Barry opens with Berkman slowly spiraling out of control inside his cell. He has already spoken to the feds and talked about a sweet deal that could take the aspiring actor further away from all the drama caused by his "side business."

This episode reveals that if Berkman tells the feds about NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and the Chechens, he can get out of prison under the Witness Protection Act. However, this plan does not work out well because of Fuches (Stephen Root), Berkman's on-again, off-again ally and enemy.

Fuches supplies the details to Hank, who, in turn, decides to have Berkman eliminated in prison. Hank hires El Toro, and unbelievably enough for fans, it is played by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro!

Meanwhile, Cousineau tells the press about busting Barry multiple times, leading to all the parties, including Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom), getting affected. Moss does take his measure this time, but it means that Cousineau is busy in the crime world.

This gives Sally (Sarah Goldberg) a chance to take on Cousineau's role as the acting coach, and it turns out to be one of the most entertaining parts of the episode. Of course, Sally fumbles and leaves a lot more to be desired, but she also earns the respect of at least one of the students in the process.

On the prison front, Hank plans to eliminate Berkman swiftly, but El Toro’s sidekick (played hilariously by Fred Armisen) blows his cover, leading to chaos that can only be described as comical. Amid this chaos, not only does El Toro miss out on killing Berkman, but the titular character also escapes the prison.

While viewers expected the escape to happen at some point in time, this was undoubtedly the most fun way for it to have taken place.

Looking back, viewers may realize that Barry season 4 episode 3 does not hold back on the drama for even a moment in its hour-long runtime, moving all the plotlines forward and creating space for more to come. Season 4 of Barry is now streaming on HBO Max.

