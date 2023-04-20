Barry and 4 popular shows ending in 2023

All good things must eventually come to an end, and it is the same for TV shows. Many of television's most popular shows will be premiering their final seasons in 2023. From long-running shows like The Handmaid's Tale and The Flash to relatively newer series like Firefly Lane and Ted Lasso, the year will see several beloved shows reach their ends.

With a run time comprising of multiple seasons and a fanbase of loyal viewers, many of these shows have had a successful run since their debuts and it is only fair for these stories to come to a natural conclusion.

Here is a look at five beloved shows that will be ending in 2023.

Barry, Riverdale, Succession, and 2 other shows bidding adieu in 2023

1) Barry (2018-2023)

HBO's dark comedy series Barry will end after Season 4. The show's co-creator and lead actor, Bill Hader, explained the decision, telling Variety in an interview that “a very clear ending presented itself” while he and Alec Berg were penning the season.

Bill Hader stars as the titular character, Barry Berkman, a hitman who travels to Los Angeles to carry out a job but ends up getting involved in the local theater scene and decides to pursue acting instead.

Throughout its run, the show has received critical acclaim for its dark humor and complex characters and has won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series twice.

The final season of Barry premiered on April 16 on HBO. The series will conclude on May 28.

2) The Flash (2014-2023)

After a successful 9 season run, CW's The Flash has finally reached its concluding chapter. In a statement, showrunner Eric Wallace said about the show’s final season:

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race."

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the series stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, a forensic scientist who gains superhuman speed after being struck by lightning and becomes the superhero known as The Flash.

One of CW's most popular and enduring series, the show has been praised for its action sequences and character development and has also spawned several spin-off series.

The ninth and final season of The Flash aired on February 8, 2023. The final episode of The Flash will air on May 24, 2023.

3) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

Amazon Prime Video's beloved comedy drama will reach its conclusion with its fifth and final season. Addressing the show's end, creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, in a press statement, said that their story had simply reached a natural endpoint, adding that:

"The first year was her discovery, the second year things unravel, the third season she goes on tour. Amazon... had already heard the bullet points for what the seasons were going to be.”

The show stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in the late 1950s who discovers a talent for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her.

Since its premiere, the show has developed a dedicated fanbase and has been praised for its sharp writing and dynamic performances, winning numerous awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Rachel Brosnahan, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Alex Borstein.

Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel aired on Prime Video on April 14, 2023, with the first three episodes immediately available to stream.

4) Riverdale (2017-2023)

CW had announced back in May last year that its mystery series Riverdale would end with a seventh season. The final season is expected to bring a natural end to the storyline, with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa telling Entertainment Weekly that the seventh season is “probably, weirdly, our most grounded season.”

A dark and twisted reimagination of the popular Archie Comics franchise, Riverdale has an ever-growing fanbase and has become one of the most-watched shows among teen audiences. Set in the fictional town of Riverdale, the show follows beloved comic book characters like Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead as they navigate various mysteries and scandals.

The final season of Riverdale premiered on March 29 on CW and is available to stream on Netflix. The last episode of the show will air on August 23.

5) Succession (2018-2023)

HBO's critically-acclaimed comedy-drama series Succession will end with its fourth season. Succession's creator, Jesse Armstrong, told the New Yorker that Season 4 would be the show’s final season, saying

“There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Succession follows the Roy family, a dysfunctional and wealthy media dynasty, as they navigate power struggles and family dynamics in the pursuit of control over their company, Waystar Royco. With a talented cast and a captivating storyline, the show has emerged as one of the most popular shows of recent times.

Since its debut, the show has been widely acclaimed for its writing, direction, and performances, particularly Brian Cox's performance as Logan Roy, the patriarch of the family. The show has also won several awards, including Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020 and 2021.

The final season of Succession aired on HBO on March 26, 2023.

Beloved shows coming to an end is always a teary affair and is bound to leave fans upset and disappointed. However, the presence of these shows on popular streaming networks ensures that fans can return to them for a good old rewatch at any time, while also giving an opportunity for new fans to catch up.

All of the above-mentioned shows are available to stream on streaming platforms like HBO, CW, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

Poll : 0 votes