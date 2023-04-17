Barry season 4 episodes 1 and 2 recaps and review: It's a new day, it's a new life

The popular dark comedy Barry returned with its final season on April 16, 2023, bringing back the eccentric Bill Hader once again to the role of the aspiring actor and hitman in Los Angeles. HBO is on quite a roll in 2023, having already wrapped up White Lotus season 2 and The Last of Us season 1, and is now on the way to concluding Succession, which could be its most favorable series in a long time.

It should be no different for Barry, whose first episode of the new season indicated that a lot will change for the hitman-turned-actor. The end of the previous season was crucial to the plot as Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) teamed up with Janice Moss’ father, Jim (Robert Wisdom), to take down the titular Barry Berkman and send him to prison for good. This episode marked this latest development and its impact as Berkman struggled with his temper and prison life in the first two episodes of the new season.

Barry season 4 episodes 1 & 2 review and recap: The first glimpse at criminal Berkins

While Berkman (played by Bill Hader) has been a criminal for the majority of the series, it has never been an open thing. With the titular character sitting in prison, the dynamics are much different. The new season opens with Berkins in a tough spot, having feelings of regret and seeking redemption and forgiveness.

However, no one is ready to give him a chance, including Sally (Sarah Goldberg). The only person who does want to speak to Barry is cellmate Fuches, who is on his own agenda.

Meanwhile, Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and Cristobal (Michael Irby) decide to return to LA to capture the sand market. The first episode showcases several aspects of prison life, including how Berkman is losing his grip on the situation, frequently getting in trouble, and reaching an almost delusional phase. Soon after, Fuches and Berkman bond, with the former willing to let go of the deal with the FBI.

While the humor of this season is not the same, there are certain comical elements sprinkled here and there. The best parts of the new episodes come in the later one, where Sally visits Berkman in prison. This sees both the most exciting bits and Hader's incredible range, as he displayed in flashes during IT 2.

This episode also confirms that Sally and Berkman are not quite over, with many things still remaining intact between the two. This episode also proves that the show is steadily increasing surrealism throughout, with Berkman increasingly losing confidence in what he sees and hears.

Overall, the first two episodes of Barry season 4 shift the focus significantly to something new and difficult with remarkable ease. With Berkman seemingly losing his mind, everyone by his side leaving, and barely any hope for survival, this season is sure to take things to much darker territories sooner rather than later.

