Barry season 4 release date, teaser, and more details revealed

The fourth season of HBO's dark comedy series, Barry, is all set to premiere on the channel on April 16, 2023. HBO has also confirmed to Deadline that the fourth season will be the final installment in the series.

The upcoming season will continue to focus on the story of the titular hitman.

Barry features Bill Hader in the lead role, along with various others playing pivotal supporting roles. It is helmed by Alec Berg and Bill Hader.

HBO's Barry season 4: What to expect from the final installment of the series?

HBO recently released the official teaser for season 4, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the protagonist's life. The teaser opens with him saying:

''Mr. Cousineau, what happened back there? I was just trying to protect you. I don't know what people are telling you but I meant what I said to you. I love you.''

The hero is in prison, and the teaser briefly depicts how his life has changed after the arrest. Overall, the teaser maintains the series' funny and quirky tone whilst not compromising on the raw, dramatic intensity of the storyline.

Here's a short description of season 4, as per Warner Bros. Discovery:

''Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Bill Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this - the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.''

Based on the teaser and synopsis, viewers can look forward to an eventful season as the series heads towards its conclusion. It will be interesting to see how the lead character's life pans out as the final season brings the show to an end.

Season 4 features a total of eight episodes. The first two will be released on April 16, 2023, after which the show will follow the standard weekly-release format, with a new episode dropping every Sunday until the finale on May 28, 2023.

More details about the plot and cast for Barry

The comedy series tells the intriguing story of the titular assassin going through an existential crisis. However, he finds true purpose in his life after taking up an acting class. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per HBO:

''Barry is a dark comedy starring Bill Hader as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest. Lonely and dissatisfied in his life, he reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an aspiring actor.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Barry follows his “mark” into an acting class and ends up finding an accepting community in a group of eager hopefuls within the LA theater scene. He wants to start a new life as an actor, but his criminal past won’t let him walk away —can he find a way to balance both worlds?''

Bill Hader stars in the titular role and his performance is one of the show's biggest strengths. Hader perfectly captures his character's devastating plight and existential angst with a sense of humor that makes him quite likable.

Starring alongside Hader in key supporting roles are actors like Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, and many others.

The final season of the show premieres on HBO on April 16, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT.

