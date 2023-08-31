Batman '89: Echoes to introduce Harley Quinn and Scarecrow to the Burtonverse; Exploring how it may adapt Joel Schumacher's unmade Batman film

Batman '89: Echoes was just announced, and it looks like the Burtonverse is going to continue to grow as Michael Keaton's Dark Knight returns to comic book pages once more. A fourth story in the universe has just been announced, with the previous team of Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones returning to develop the comic, and it looks like the Burtonverse is set to receive some more villains.

Batman '89: Echoes will pick up from the battle with Harvey Dent in Batman '89, and it looks like it will feature Harley Quinn and Scarecrow in the universe that was made by Tim Burton. However, what's interesting about Batman '89: Echoes is that it looks to be borrowing elements from the third unmade Joel Schumacher Batman film that was set to establish his films in the same universe as Michael Keaton's Batman movies.

Batman '89: Echoes to see Michael Keaton's Dark Knight take on Harley Quinn and Scarecrow

Recently, DC revived the Batman '89 universe when it unveiled a comic series that would pick up after the ending of Batman Returns and continue to tell the story of Michael Keaton's Batman. The first series saw Keaton's Batman take on Harvey Dent and also saw the return of Catwoman (aka Selina Kyle), and the series ended in a way that set up a new chapter.

This new chapter is Batman '89: Echoes, which will see Batman missing in action while crime in Gotham begins to ramp up once more. The comic will see Scarecrow terrorizing Gotham City while also introducing Harley Quinn to the Burtonverse and adding its own spin on the character. The official synopsis from DC Comics reads:

"You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts! After Harvey Dent’s crusade against Gotham and Batman, the Caped Crusader has disappeared without a trace. In his place, ordinary citizens have take to the streets to root out crime. As innocents get hurt, the question on everyone’s mind is the same: Where is Batman? Sam Hamm, screenwriter of the1989 Batman movie, and Joe Quinones reunite for another tale in Gotham!"

While the plot does sound interesting, you can't help but notice that the concept does sound oddly familiar to the unmade Batman: Unchained, the third Joel Schumacher Batman film that was set to be a sequel to Batman and Robin and establish his films to be in continuity with Tim Burton's universe.

The story for the canceled film saw the Dark Knight battling Scarecrow while also trying to fend off Harley Quinn, who would be introduced as Joker's daughter trying to avenge her father's death. This would have been a different take on the already established Harley Quinn at that time, who was introduced as Joker's love interest in Batman: The Animated Series. The film would have also seen Joker return in Batman's hallucinations, with Jack Nicholson reprising his role.

Considering that Jack Nicholson's Joker did die in Batman (1989), there is a good chance we can anticipate this element to be added to Harley Quinn in Batman '89 Echoes. But so far, this is all just speculation based on information that we already know about the comic.

We will find out the answers soon when Batman '89: Echoes releases in November 2023.