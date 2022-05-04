Batman Unburied: Cast, plot and all about the podcast series featuring Black Panther's Winston Duke

Batman Unburied is a 10-episode podcast series streaming on Spotify, bringing Batman to a new medium. Written and created by David S. Goyer, the podcast series features high-profile actors who breathe life into the story of Gotham and the Dark Knight.

Batman Unburied wants to deconstruct Bruce Wayne and provide an answer as to why he does what he does. The story here puts a fresh, neat spin on Bruce Wayne's character. With a lot of unexpected twists, this is a story about Batman that you will find highly immersive.

Batman Unburied features Winston Duke of Black Panther as the Caped Crusader

Featuring Winston Duke of Black Panther fame, Batman Unburied sets Bruce Wayne in a completely different environment that will definitely challenge long-time fans.

The intriguing tale has a new villain called the Harvester arriving in Gotham City. However, Batman is nowhere to be seen. Instead, we have Bruce Wayne working as a forensic pathologist, and he has no memory of being the Batman. He is seen operating on the latest victim of the Harvester. Thomas Wayne is alive as the head of the Gotham City Hospital. Bruce's growing obsession with the Harvester leads Thomas to send him off on a leave. With Batman nowhere to be found, Detective Barbara Gordon must enlist the help of the Riddler to take down the Harvester.

The Batman Unburied cast includes Winston Duke as Batman, Hasan Minhaj as the Riddler, Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, Jason Isaacs as Alfred Pennyworth, Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne, Sam Witwer as the Harvester, Toks Olagundoye as Martha Wayne and Jessica Marie Garcia as Renee Montoya.

Goyer, who is best known for co-writing The Dark Knight with Christopher Nolan and being one of the architects of the DC Extended Universe of movies alongside Zack Snyder, mentioned what inspired him to write this story in a conversarion with Entertainment Weekly.

"When I was working with Chris [Nolan] on The Dark Knight movies, so much of that story was based on the shadow that Thomas Wayne cast and Bruce trying to live up to it."

"And so we thought, what's that relationship like if Thomas is still alive? The obvious thing you think of is if Thomas Wayne is still alive, then probably Bruce wouldn't be Batman because that was the formative experience that drove him to become Batman. We thought, would he go into the medical field? Maybe. So he's in forensics, where he straddles the line between solving crimes and doing medicine."

This certainly creates for an interesting dynamic since so much of Batman's legacy stems from the murder of Thomas Wayne. With the latter alive, Bruce would certainly question his role as the Dark Knight.

This isn't the first time that Batman has been featured in an audio series. Previously, The Batman actor Jeffrey Wright, who played the role of James Gordon in the film, took over the role of the superhero for Batman: The Audio Adventures.

Batman Unburied is available to stream right now on Spotify.

