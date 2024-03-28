BBC releases statement on using AI after replacing Mamma Mia star Sara Poyzer's voice in a production

The BBC recently told West End sensation and Mamma Mia! star Sara Poyzer that her voice was no longer required for a show and that an AI-generated voice was a better fit. After much criticism, BBC released a statement, attempting to clarify the situation.

Sara Poyzer, who has toured the world playing the lead role of Donna Sheridan in the Mamma Mia! musical for 11 years, is a successful actress and voiceover artist. But after a decade of fine performances, BBC’s decision to go with an AI-generated voice left many upset.

Last seen in the Olivier award-winning West End show Come From Away, Sara Poyzer has worked with the company for at least 20 years in several hit shows like Doctors, EastEnders, and The Archers. Thus, the news of her being replaced by AI has come as a shock.

"There is some important context to this," says BBC, speaking of Sara Poyzer's AI replacement

As per her tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Sara Poyzer revealed a screenshot of an email she received, apparently from the network.

Captioned “Sobering,” the email read,

“Sorry for the delay – we have had the approval from the BBC to use the AI generated voice so we won't need Sara anymore.”

The actress also tagged BBC in the post but did not reveal any other details about the project in question or her desired role in it.

Sara Poyzer’s tweet went viral shortly after with nearly 2M views. It also gave rise to a debate on using artificial intelligence and how it deprives talented artists of much-needed work. Sara Poyzer replied to several tweets, saying the email was “grim” and “proper s***.”

Many celebrities and voice artists also reacted to the news, including comedian Stevie Martin, 98% Podcast, and Miltos Yerolemou, who played Syrio Forel in Game of Thrones.

The Mamma Mia! actress also tagged Equity in her posts. Equity is a performing arts and entertainment trade union that launched a campaign in 2022 to change the law and “stop AI stealing the show.”

Sara Poyzer’s voiceover agency, Voice Squad, also expressed anguish at the news.

“We were very disappointed to receive the production company’s response, particularly as it’s a BBC project.”

“The BBC have always stood for quality in their factual and drama broadcasting. As a voiceover agency we feel that AI is a danger to the whole industry – removing work from artists who have trained for three years at drama-school and spent many years honing their craft. Voice artists are particularly skilled actors who deserve not to have their work devalued.”

However, shortly after, BBC issued a statement, attempting to clarify and give context to the email. In a statement on March 28, BBC’s spokesperson said it is using AI technology in a “highly sensitive documentary” to represent the voice of a person nearing the end of their life.

The post said,

“We are making a highly sensitive documentary which features a contributor who is nearing the end of life and is now unable to speak. We have been working closely with their family to explore how we might best represent the contributor’s voice at the end of the film when words they have written are read out.

"In these very particular circumstances and with the family’s wishes in mind we have agreed to use AI for a brief section to recreate a voice which can now no longer be heard. This will be clearly labeled within the film.”

Meanwhile, the broadcasting company has slowly and steadily shifted towards AI, with mixed reviews. The director general, Tim Davie, had put out a statement on Tuesday, stating that the network has promised-

“Never compromising human creative control, supporting rights holders and sustaining our editorial standards, but proactively launching tools that help us build relevance.”

On March 21, 2024, the company also assured fans that they would stop using AI for Doctor Who promotions after receiving complaints from viewers.