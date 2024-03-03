BEAMS x New Balance 550 “Indigo” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Within the sneaker community, the BEAMS x New Balance 550 “Indigo” sneakers are generating considerable chatter. This collaboration integrates the esteemed 550 model manufactured by New Balance with the design methodology applied by BEAMS.

The "Indigo" sneakers reflect a seamless integration of modern artistry and timeless allure, certain to generate considerable excitement within the sneaker community.

BEAMS, a pillar of Japanese fashion, is widely recognized for its exclusive collaborations and superior apparel. On the contrary, the 550 series of basketball shoes by New Balance is widely recognized for its retro aesthetic.

Collectively, they have designed footwear that possesses both a fashionable appearance and a significant historical background. The "Indigo" version, which combines the best beneficial features of both domains, is anticipated to be a major release.

As per SBD, the BEAMS x New Balance 550 “Indigo” sneakers are slated to debut on March 16, 2024. They will be exclusively available for purchase at BEAMS Japan. Pre-orders can be submitted by sneakerheads via the BEAMS Japan website.

BEAMS x New Balance 550 “Indigo” sneakers feature a dip-dying method

The BEAMS x New Balance 550 “Indigo” sneakers highlight the brand's renowned indigo dip-dying method. The 550 series gains new insight from this partnership. The left and right shoes have different blue hues on the sneakers. The inventiveness and meticulousness of BEAMS are evident in this design decision.

The many tones of blue used in the sneakers set them apart. While the right shoe blends different colors, the left combines light and dark blues. This strategy acknowledges BEAMS' proficiency in fabric design and dyeing. It guarantees the exclusivity of every BEAMS x New Balance 550 "Indigo" sneaker combination.

BEAMS x New Balance 550 “Indigo” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@ModernNotoriety)

There are rumors of other hues, but the "Indigo" version is the standout. These could increase the attraction of the collaboration. After the "Indigo" version, fans are curious if BEAMS and New Balance have some other variations to disclose.

The BEAMS x New Balance 550 “Indigo” sneakers exemplify the creative collaboration between BEAMS and New Balance. This cooperation pays tribute to the 550 series' history and seems to have pushed the limits of futuristic shoe design. Due to their distinctive blue hue and restricted supply, these sneakers are likely to become very desirable in the sneaker community.