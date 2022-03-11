Behave on Shark Tank: Stayz technology, backstory and more about the lingerie company

Shark Tank returns with new business deals this Friday on ABC. One of the more interesting companies to appear on the show is called Behave, a lingerie company.

Founded by Athena Kasvikis, the brand creates wire-free, supportive, and comfortable bras for women with plus-size busts, with the founder aptly calling them “bras for curvy in-betweeners.”

Kasvikis, who has a background in marketing and brand management, launched her company in 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Initially, multiple lingerie companies didn’t accept her products in sizes above a DD cup, but it looks like business is now thriving.

The backstory of Behave bras

Kasvikis has struggled with her own body from a young age. Due to her bust size, she suffered severe neck, back, and shoulder pain, but could never seem to find the perfect lingerie to support her chest. Furthermore, she always wanted to run her own company.

Speaking about her struggles on her website, she said:

“I grew up in a big Greek/Italian family and always felt supported. But I developed a problem. Well, two big problems to be precise. I developed large breasts at a young age and they wrecked my back, neck and shoulders. I used to have to wear not 1, but 2-3 sports bras just to exercise without major pain!”

Kasvikis was once at a dinner when she sketched out her vision of the ideal bra. She later asked her mother to sew a lingerie based on that very design, leading to the birth of the Behave bra.

Prior to starting her own company, she worked in multiple big companies in their marketing and branding departments. The MBA holder from the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School has previously been an employee of Vicks, Procter & Gamble, and Gillette.

What is Stayz technology used in Behave products?

The secret to her brand’s success is the 'Stayz' technology, which involves putting flexible pieces of fabric inside each cup. This offers support without putting any underwire and prevents wrinkles on the chest.

Explaining the technology on her website, Kasvikis said:

“They [Stayz] give our bras underwire support without the torture of underwires. The stretch of a sports bra without the unib*ob. The comfort of your favorite loungewear with the look of your se*iest lingerie.”

How much does it cost?

Behave offers products with sizes ranging from 30DD to 38I alongside a sizing chart. Any of these products can be purchased from the company’s website.

One product costs $75 and is available in a variety of patterns and colors. with Kasvikis planning to launch more patterned and colorful bras later this year. In the meantime, she will appear on Shark Tank hoping to get a deal so that she can expand her brand.

The official synopsis of episode 15 mentions Behave as it reads:

“An entrepreneur from Boston, Massachusetts, introduces her support system exclusively designed for women.”

Shark Tank episode 15 air date

Apart from Behave, Shark Tank season 13 episode 15 will feature three more business deals: Curie, Ade + Ayo, and Noggin Boss. The contestants will showcase their company's products to sharks Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Barbara Corcoran.

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank is all set to air on Friday, March 11 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

