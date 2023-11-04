Below Deck personality Gary King speaks out against assault allegations, citing falsehoods

Gary King, a prominent figure from Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht, has landed himself in the midst of a stormy controversy. Accusations of s*xual misconduct have surfaced, casting a shadow over his reputation. The allegations, brought forth by production assistant Samantha Suarez, claim that King made unwanted advances towards her during the show's production.

In a swift response, King took to social media platforms to vehemently deny these claims, asserting that the allegations are based on falsehoods. As the news spreads, fans, colleagues, and the industry at large, await further developments, with many wondering about the future of King's career and the potential impact on the popular TV series.

Gary King of Below Deck refutes assault claims, asserts innocence

Samantha Suarez's accusations against Gary King have sent shockwaves through the Below Deck community. In August, Suarez alleged that King made inappropriate advances towards her during the filming of the show's season 4. These claims have not only affected King's personal reputation but have also raised questions about the working environment on the set of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Bravo, the network behind the show, along with the production company 51 Minds Entertainment, took the allegations seriously. They initiated an internal investigation to get to the bottom of the matter. While the details and findings of this investigation remain confidential, it's evident that the network is taking steps to address the situation.

A statement they issued to Rolling Stones regarding the matter read as follows:

"Bravo is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows. We require our third-party production companies to have appropriate workplace policies and trainings in place and a clear process on how to report concerns. The concerns Ms. Suarez raised in July 2022 were investigated at that time and action was taken based on the findings."

Gary King's reaction to the allegations was swift and public. He turned to social media to share his side of the story. In one of the Instagram posts, he refuted the allegations, emphasizing that the claims are unfounded and have caused unjust damage to his reputation. He used terms like "canceled" to describe the impact of the allegations on his Below Deck career and personal life.

Gary's post mentioned hashtags like, “#iwascancelledbecauseofalie #anythingforaplatform #dontbelieveeverythingyousee #bullshitmedia #ivegotmyheadheldhigh #flowers #wakeupandsmelltheroses #worldisanuglyplace #iwouldneverdothat #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #onwardsandupwards” citing falsehoods.

One of the immediate repercussions of the allegations was King's exclusion from BravoCon, a significant event for fans of Bravo shows. His absence from the event was notable, especially given his popularity and the anticipation of his appearance.

This decision by the network indicates the seriousness with which they are treating the allegations.

Gary King has been a key cast member of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, a series that takes viewers behind the scenes of luxury sailing vacations. His role as a charismatic and engaging figure has contributed significantly to the show's success. However, the recent allegations have put a spotlight on the reality TV industry's handling of misconduct claims.

The response to the allegations against King has been varied.

Bravo's decision to exclude him from BravoCon suggests a stance of taking such claims seriously, even as the investigation's findings remain undisclosed. The network has a history of addressing misconduct on its shows, often resulting in cast changes or other actions to uphold their commitment to safety and professionalism.

As the story continues to develop, the allegations against Gary King remain a point of contention. King's vehement denial and the support of some of his Below Deck colleagues, including Captain Glenn Shephard, contrast with the serious nature of the claims and the network's cautious approach.