 Where is Gary King from? Below Deck yachtie recently appeared on Project Runway

Gary King, a familiar face from Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, recently appeared on Project Runway.

King was one of several Below Deck alums who were part of episode 9 of Project Runway. The notable Bravo series is in its 20th season and recently premiered on June 15th, 2023. Part of Below Deck since March 2021, King is a familiar face for viewers who was involved in both seasons 2 and 3.

Known for his party spirit and determination, Gary was in a relationship with fellow participant Daisy Kelliher. Both of them were introduced in season 2 and returned for the following season as well. Apart from a memorable personality, Gary was known for his heartwarming relationship with his niece Eva. His cameo on Project Runway ended up sparking interest from fans of the series.

Below Deck star Gary King is from South Africa, featured on Project Runway’s Season 20

Hailing from South Africa, King moved to New Zealand at a young age. His journey with yachting began at the age of 18 when he was offered a job while touring Europe. King quickly realized that he had a passion for yachting after initially taking up the job for the money. Over the years, his work has taken him to a range of countries, including the likes of Spain, Greece, Cuba, Italy, New Zealand, and Norway.

The well-traveled star was known for his bold personality. He underwent a controversial exit from Below Deck after a past incident involving bullying a woman resurfaced during season 4. Despite the controversies, King’s experience of 12 years as a yachter held him in great stead among the other contestants. Daisy Kelliher was previously known to have a short relationship with another contestant on Below Deck, Colin MacRae.

Regardless, his tumultuous exit has given way to the cameo on Project Runway. Episode 9 of season 4 saw Gary participate in a challenge that involved reinventing and modernizing standard yacht crew uniforms. King seemed to have a great time on the episode and had some valuable feedback for the less experienced competitors. He also later posted on Instagram talking about his experience.

As can be seen, King was delighted after his appearance on the show. He claimed that he would be willing to attend the show again, and thanked Bravo for including him. His controversial exit from Below Deck meant that fans were not able to get any updates on his relationship with Daisy. However, as the episode testified, the couple is still together and appears to be delighted with each other.