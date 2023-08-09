"What about Gary?" Below Deck fans call for Gary King's removal from the show in light of Luke x Margot incident 

Below Deck Down Under recently aired two new episodes which left viewers horrified and devastated. During the two-part segment, Luke and Laura showcased predatory behavior and s*xually assaulted their fellow cast members, Margot and Adam. This led to the immediate termination of their employment, with fans praising the Bravo team for taking a stand against s*xual harassment in the workplace.

In light of the double termination from the series, fans pointed out another Below Deck cast member and called for his employment to be terminated. Gary King, from Sailing Yacht, who recently appeared in the show's latest season, has been called out by fans on various occasions for his predatory behavior.

D25KS @d25_ks What about Gary? Why does he get special treatment from Captain Glen?? #belowdeckdownunder

Captain Jason Chambers' firm stance against the terminated crewmates' behavior made fans ask, "What about Gary?" as they called out Bravo and Captain Glenn for still having him on the show.

Below Deck fans call for Gary King's removal from the franchise

Bravo's Below Deck franchise recently aired an episode during Down Under's season 2 that was deemed both triggering and important by the fans. During the segment, one cast member, Luke Jones, attempted to s*xually assault a female cast member, Margot Sisson, after the cast went out drinking.

The chief stew, Aesha Scott, was extremely vigilant and aware of the possible repercussions of the situation and ensured that Margot was safe and well cared for. She instantly informed the captain about the same, and Captain Jason immediately had the predator removed from the boat.

He returned the next morning to collect his things, during which the Below Deck captain did not allow anyone to interact with him and stood guard while the bosun collected his things and left the premise.

Soon after the bosun departed, the cast rallied around Margot, all but one. Laura expressed how sad she was about Luke's departure and said, "Poor Luke," when Margot explained what happened to her.

She joked about how the Below Deck Down Under cast member should have come to her bed that night because she would have "welcomed him." Later in the episode, during another conversation with Margot, Laura gaslighted her and blamed her for Luke's termination.

Laura noted that, while she felt sorry for Margot, she felt that the termination was unfair. She added that the captain should have given him a warning and spoken to him. She further defended Jones by noting that he was probably just joking. The ex-crewmember also insinuated that he wouldn't have "r*ped" Margot. She further blamed Margot by saying that she didn't say no to the cast member's advances the entire night.

Fans noted how the crew and the cast reacted to the situation and its aftermath as they gathered around Margot. The excellent manner in which they resolved the issue and ensured a healthy work environment moving forward made the fans look at other Below Deck shows.

They noted that Gary King, the First Mate of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, has also been extremely predatory and problematic. They noted that he often oversteps the boundaries of his co-workers, asking for his employment to be terminated as well.

Gary King's behavior has often been called into question by fans. In Sailing Yacht season 4, fans often found themselves angry with the cast member for his behavior towards his female cast members Daisy and Mads. Furthermore, Gary has faced harsh criticism for kissing women on the Parsifal III despite their refusals. His s*xual overtures are also known to make many of the women feel uneasy.

Teri @Teri28828325 @BravoTV All these @BravoTV shows have so much alcohol consumption. They want nonsense and drunk people doing stupid things for ratings. And people watch and say nothing = supporting this BS. #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeckSailingYacht Gary is no better. He's gross.

MicheleB @MicheleSBarnes1 #BelowDeckSailingYacht WOW! Good job Captain. I couldn’t help but think about Gary, a definite predator, on Below Deck Sailing, who crossed the line so many times without consequence. I think all the Below Deck captains need to take notice. #BelowDeckDownUnder

Bravo Deb @Debsd1972 The Below Deck franchise has allowed people like Joao, Ashton, Gary & many others get away with predatory behavior. They did the right thing w/ Luke, but I still feel they need to condemn the behavior of the other toxic men that came before him. Cast better. #BelowDeckDownUnder

Patti @pattistarz



#BelowDeckDownUnder Gary is another that needs to be removed.

Lyn Wheaton @mtnmamaste Now we just need to get sleazy Gary on Jason's boat. He'll be gone in a hot minute. #BelowDeckDownUnder

D25KS @d25_ks Gary, you better watch out, but don’t worry Captain Glen will save you always. #belowdeckdownunder

Viewers of the Below Deck series have strongly voiced their opinion regarding Gary King's termination, requesting the Sailing Yacht crew and captain to follow the example set by Captain Jason, the chief stew, and the production crew of the Northern Sun.

Down Under season 2 will return next week on Monday.