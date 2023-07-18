Why do fans think Gary King and Daisy Kelliher were in the same hotel room while filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 reunion?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 returned with a brand new episode on Monday, July 17. The segment was the first part of an explosive reunion special that is set to continue next week.

Since the show featured cast members from different parts of the world, it followed a virtual format while filming as opposed to shooting in person. Everyone was comfortable in their space, however, fans pointed out that it was odd that Daisy Kelliher was seemingly on the reunion Zoom call while in a bathroom.

Adding to the fact, fans took to social media to additionally speculate whether cast member Gary King and Daisy were in the same hotel room since they were both in Spain at the time of the special.

For the unversed, during Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, Gary revealed that he and Daisy had been intimate before, which came as a surprise to many since the latter claimed that they were just friends. The former's involvement in Daisy's life fueled a fire between Colin MacRae and her, with fans getting to witness a messy love triangle play out on camera.

Towards the end of the season, Daisy chose to distance herself from Gary King, which is why their potentially being in the same room did not sit well with the fans. Many further slammed the two in regards to the love triangle that they saw during season 4 concerning Daisy, Gary, and Colin and called it disrespectful.

chanel eau de toilet @chaneledt



#BelowDeckSailing Gary and Daisy are CLEARLY in the same hotel room and yet they can't get along professionally still lol.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 fans slam Gary King and Daisy Kelliher for allegedly sharing a hotel room while filming the recent reunion special

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 recently aired Part 1 of its reunion special. During the virtual segment that was shown during Watch What Happens Live as Andy Cohen hosted the special, fans saw the cast gather virtually from different parts of the world.

During the segment, fans noted that Daisy Kelliher and Gary King both stated that they were signed in from Spain. Another thing that fans could not let go of was the fact that the former was on the zoom call while in the bathroom. Fans noted that despite potentially sharing a room at the time, they couldn’t agree on a single thing and wondered why Daisy would choose an “echoey bathroom” as compared to a whole comfortable room:

Johnny G @JAG300Z #BelowDeckSailing oh Daisy and Garrrry are both in Spain wonder if they’re in the same hotel room looks like Daisy in the bathroom and Garrrry might be in the other part of the room @Andy

Leslie @tashalizzie

#Belowdecksailing When do they do the reveal that Gary and Daisy are in the same hotel room?

restinbtchfce @restinbtchfce #BelowDeckSailing feel like daisy & gary are trying a bit too hard to disagree with each other...like aren't they in the same hotel room? who chooses the echoey bathroom if ya have a whole hotel room to zoom from?

dramabananna @dramabananna #WWHL If Daisy and Gary hadn’t disrespected Colin enough throughout the whole season, now she’s attending the reunion from the bathroom leaving the bedroom to Gary?… #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailing Yacht

Revelations from the Bravo show's recently aired reunion special

During the reunion special, some major revelations were made, with fans got to know a little bit more about the hot topics of season 4:

1) Daisy Kelliher vs Gary King

During the reunion, Daisy Kelliher questioned Gary’s work ethic and even shaded Captain Glenn in the process. She said that while she thinks the latter acknowledges how much work she does, he is sometimes unaware of what Gary doesn’t do:

"Gary could probably manage better. He could probably lead better. This isn't about me, this is about Gary," said Daisy.

2) Chase and Ileisha

During season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans saw potential sparks flying between the deckhand and the chef, however, Ileisha Dell was in a relationship at the time of filming season 4. During the reunion, she stated that she ended her relationship with her boyfriend after filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht's recent season.

The two admitted to having given things a shot but noted that the distance was too much:

"Australia and Charleston couldn't be farther from each other. There's nothing but love there," said Chase.

3) Captain Glenn and Gary King

Andy Cohen asked Daisy during the segment whether she thinks Glenn favors the deck team over the interior crew and the chief stew stated that he’s “more affiliated with the deck team.” She noted that he probably doesn’t know much about how the interior works but the captain disagreed. He said that he knows how it works but understands how Gary works better. He called Gary his “man” and stated that he loves him.

"I try not to favor him. Maybe I do subconsciously," he added.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 will return with part 2 of the reunion special next week.