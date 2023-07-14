“She’s vile”: RHOBH fans slam Garcelle Beauvais for insinuating that Diana Jerkins was behind racial attacks against son during her WWHL appearance

Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) recently aired another episode on Thursday, July 13, and saw Michelle Buteau and Garcelle Beauvais join host Andy Cohen on the talk show. The former is an American comedian while fans know Garcelle from Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the segment, the two celebrities discussed many things related to the current happenings of the show and also about what happened in the past. They addressed Kyle Richards’ marital status, whether Lisa Vanderpump should return to the show, and Garcelle’s son, Jax Nilon.

During the segment of WWHL, Andy Cohen asked the RHOBH cast member whether she heard from Diana Jerkins since the reunion when she made a big deal about investigating who was behind the racially motivated online attacks against Garcelle’s son, Jax.

The reality star simply said "no," stating that she knows who was behind the attacks in “her heart,” implying that it was Diana herself. Fans took to social media to slam Garcelle for insinuating that her co-star was behind the attacks, calling her “vile.”

During season 12 of the Bravo's RHOBH, Garcelle’s son (who is a minor), was subjected to racially motivated attacks online. While the cast of the show took a firm stand against the attacks and publicly condemned the people behind them, Garcelle believed that the attacks were started by someone within the show.

WWHL @BravoWWHL #RHOBH star @GarcelleB speaks out on Diana Jenkins' investigation into the racist online bots that targeted her son, Jax: "In my heart of hearts, I know who's behind it." #WWHL #RHOBH star @GarcelleB speaks out on Diana Jenkins' investigation into the racist online bots that targeted her son, Jax: "In my heart of hearts, I know who's behind it." #WWHL https://t.co/qZjhdcV2B3

During her WWHL appearance, Andy Cohen asked Garcelle if she heard from Diana Jerkins, who had stated at the time that she was going to launch an investigation to find out who was responsible during the RHOBH season 12 reunion. Garcelle denied, stating that Jerkins never got in touch with her. Andy further enquired whether they made any progress in the investigation, to which the RHOBH star replied with:

"No, we came close but in the end, no. But in my heart of hearts, I know who’s behind it, but I will never say it publicly," she said.

When Andy Cohen asked whether she thought it was Diana, she initially said “no” and then added that she thinks multiple people were behind it. Garcelle further added that at the season 12 reunion, she accused other people but it was never shown:

"It only showed Diana so therefore — ooh, I said her name, said the RHOBH cast member," Garcelle continued.

Fans took to social media to slam Garcelle for her WWHL comments and wrote that “she’s a liar and a fraud.”

Jack Horner @JackHornerBLVD @BravoWWHL



Truth of the matter is it could be anyone. It could be his classmates, it could be her cast mates, it could be Garcelle, it could be fans.



Sadly, we’ll never know. @GarcelleB The women on the show have little to gain from sending bots to Jax, so if they did they’re abhorrent.Truth of the matter is it could be anyone. It could be his classmates, it could be her cast mates, it could be Garcelle, it could be fans.Sadly, we’ll never know. @BravoWWHL @GarcelleB The women on the show have little to gain from sending bots to Jax, so if they did they’re abhorrent. Truth of the matter is it could be anyone. It could be his classmates, it could be her cast mates, it could be Garcelle, it could be fans. Sadly, we’ll never know.

BravoAddict @Bravodiehard @BravoWWHL #WWHL @GarcelleB Now this is why I can’t stand Garcelle. Gaslighting the whole world and just lying through her damn fake veneers!! #RHOBH @BravoWWHL @GarcelleB Now this is why I can’t stand Garcelle. Gaslighting the whole world and just lying through her damn fake veneers!! #RHOBH #WWHL https://t.co/2uyy8TllA5

Mary @Mary28729751 @BravoWWHL @GarcelleB Bots targeted England for racism on Twitter. Get a brain Garcelle. @BravoWWHL @GarcelleB Bots targeted England for racism on Twitter. Get a brain Garcelle.

Black Girls Code @BlackGirlsCode5 Chadwick @ohchadwick twitter.com/bravowwhl/stat… Interesting. 🤔 In May, Radar Online reported that Diana was dropping the lawsuit to expose the bots after not receiving a response from Garcelle. #RHOBH Interesting. 🤔 In May, Radar Online reported that Diana was dropping the lawsuit to expose the bots after not receiving a response from Garcelle. #RHOBH twitter.com/bravowwhl/stat… https://t.co/bNAh8MF9we Garcelle is trash for accusing her castmates of cyber-bullying her son. Then to find out she named additional people at the reunion with no proof is even more disgusting. I've never liked her. twitter.com/ohchadwick/sta… Garcelle is trash for accusing her castmates of cyber-bullying her son. Then to find out she named additional people at the reunion with no proof is even more disgusting. I've never liked her. twitter.com/ohchadwick/sta…

Jo @joinwastate @nenefcknleakes Garcelle is awful in so many ways. @nenefcknleakes Garcelle is awful in so many ways.

Jax Nilon issued a statement in light of the attacks

Last year, following the hateful attacks against Jax Nilon, who was only 14 years old at the time, Garcelle Beauvais took to social media to share a message on behalf of her son. The message read that he is still a kid and that he didn’t wish to be viewed as a “fully matured adult” since he wasn’t one.

It continued:

"It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media."

Garcelle shares Jax's statement after racial attacks (Image via Instagram/@garcelle)

Later in the statement, Jax Nilon continued that he did not expect to be spammed with racist and crude comments by middle-aged women in his first week of high school.

WWHL will return with another episode on Sunday, July 16, and will feature new guests.

