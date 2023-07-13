"Smear campaign": RHONJ fans slam Meghan King comparing Luis Ruelas to Brooks Ayers in WWHL 

Meghan King, a former RHOC star, recently appeared on WWHL to discuss a number of trending reality TV conversations. During her appearance, Andy asked her if she had seen any episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey and if Teresa Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas, whom Teresa married in 2022, is in the “Brooks realm.” Meghan King replied by noting that Ruelas is "a terrible dude."

“He is a hundred percent in the Brooks realm. He is a slime ball narcissist. He is a terrible dude.”

WWHL @BravoWWHL #RHOC alum @MeghanKing_ reacts to fans drawing comparisons between Brooks Ayers and Louie Ruelas. #WWHL #RHOC alum @MeghanKing_ reacts to fans drawing comparisons between Brooks Ayers and Louie Ruelas. #WWHL https://t.co/NgV6gWbdus

Brooks Ayers made his television debut in RHOC season 7 as Vicki Gunvalson's boyfriend. During his time on the show, he made several headlines for lying about his health and having cancer, which was later proven to be untrue.

Following this, many fans posted their reactions to Twitter, with some adding how Meghan King doesn't know Luis Ruelas, while others mentioned her month-long marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens and questioned her knowledge of people. In October 2021, Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens got married after being in a relationship for three weeks.

Their marriage lasted only two months and the couple separated afterwards. During an interview with US Weekly back in 2022, King shared her side of the story.

"I didn't wanna rush into it at all. It was not me. That was all him."

Thus, fans are criticizing King for her comments, and one netizen even noted how they were now "doing the smear campaign."

Fans react to Meghan King's comments regarding Teresa Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas

Meghan King joined the Real Housewives of Orange County season 10 in 2015, and after appearing in three seasons, she decided to leave the show in January 2018. The news was shared on her blog, and King cited her intention to focus on her family being the main reason behind her decision. Meghan King mentioned:

"Today is a bittersweet day for me. After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is The Real Housewives of Orange County, I’ve decided to hang up my O.C. Housewife hat. My mind was often foggy as I filmed but I put on a great face and did it because I loved being a Housewife and was so grateful for my opportunity."

Thus, her statement on WWHL is now making quite a splash on social media, particularly the comparison with Brooks Ayers. Here are some of the fans' reactions:

Jennifer Grady @jenngradybklyn @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ What does she do again besides being a chopped Housewife? Has she even met Louie? @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ What does she do again besides being a chopped Housewife? Has she even met Louie?

Jen Aydin’s blunt @ellthescorpio @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ These white Karens that don’t even know him in real life calling him all these names on wwhl are not it @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ These white Karens that don’t even know him in real life calling him all these names on wwhl are not it

Bored @jamieclarkp @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ Her one claim to fame is playing inspecter gadgets niece ...go away Meghan @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ Her one claim to fame is playing inspecter gadgets niece ...go away Meghan

𝕤𝕠𝕟𝕛𝕒’𝕤 𝕥𝕠𝕨𝕟𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕤𝕖 @SONJARlTA @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ We’re pretending the one who got married after a month and had to get it annulled is a great judge of character? @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ We’re pretending the one who got married after a month and had to get it annulled is a great judge of character? 😴💤

Why is every guest asked their opinion on Louie? let's do Joe Gorga next?? just gross. @BravoWWHL Oh yeah- lets listen to Meghan for advice on marriage. she is 0 for 2.Why is every guest asked their opinion on Louie? let's do Joe Gorga next?? just gross. @BravoWWHL Oh yeah- lets listen to Meghan for advice on marriage. she is 0 for 2. Why is every guest asked their opinion on Louie? let's do Joe Gorga next?? just gross.

💍Prostitution Whore💍 @Trehugger19 @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ Meghan I have chewed gum that lasted longer than your marriages. You are certainly no one to talk about being with terrible men @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ Meghan I have chewed gum that lasted longer than your marriages. You are certainly no one to talk about being with terrible men

zach @zach2thebasics @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ In regards to Meghan’s take on Louie on tonight’s #WWHL , it’s good to note that Meghan & Margaret both share the same PR. He was at the clubhouse with Meghan. Just saying… 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #RHONJ @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ In regards to Meghan’s take on Louie on tonight’s #WWHL, it’s good to note that Meghan & Margaret both share the same PR. He was at the clubhouse with Meghan. Just saying… 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #RHONJ https://t.co/AVck3j2AWE

🧚🏽‍♂️ @Bravoholicc @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ Weren’t you married to a man who hated you because you were desperate to get married/knocked up? Focus on your baby daddy @BravoWWHL @Meghanking_ Weren’t you married to a man who hated you because you were desperate to get married/knocked up? Focus on your baby daddy

More about Brooks Ayers from Real Housewives of Orange County

Brooks Ayers, one of the Real Housewives cast members, decided to separate from Vicki Gunvalson in 2015, following five years of being together. Back in 2016, he shared details about his breakup with Vicki Gunvalson and the fake medical records in an interview with People magazine:

"I pride myself in apologizing when I am wrong or have wronged others either intentionally or unintentionally. Through the first five years of dating Vicki, I was coined as a con man, low life, gold digger, dead beat, etc. Nothing could be further from the truth in reality, yet this alone makes for great TV and for controversy."

Brooks Ayers went on to explain that he lied about being a patient at the cancer hospital City of Hope and that he was not willing to reveal his actual health problems. According to him, in 2013, he had "stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma."

Fans can watch the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on Bravo on July 19, 2023.

