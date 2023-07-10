Why did Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino split? RHONY alum claps back at ex-husband’s comments on WWHL

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) star Luann de Lesseps appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL) to discuss things happening in the Bravo world. She also replied to one of the statements her ex-husband Tom D'Agostino had made about the reason behind their divorce, which has been making quite a few headlines online.

A fan asked Luann de Lesseps about her ex-husband's statement that being a celebrity was very important to Luann and that she had two personalities.

“Let's call him out because what was he doing on my show, what was he doing dating Ramona and Sonja before me? let's call it what it is,” Luann responded.

Luann and Tom began dating in 2015 and decided to get married a year later in December 2016. However, a few months later, Luann de Lesseps announced that she and Tom had decided to part ways and even made a tweet about the same in August 2017.

Luann de Lesseps @CountessLuann It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!

Following this, during an interview with Daily Mail, Tom spoke up about how Luann's status as a public figure was hindering their marriage. He explained she has two sides, one for the cameras and another when they are together. Tom claimed Luann de Lesseps promised him that she would quit reality television during their relationship, but never kept that promise.

He also mentioned that Luann de Lesseps's status as a public figure made it difficult for them to get some privacy.

Has Luann de Lesseps' ex-husband Tom D'Agostino ever dated Ramona Singer or Sonja Morgan?

Tom revealed in a 2016 interview with People magazine that he had never dated Ramona Singer, but they did go on some dates together. He said that while they did go out for dinner two or three times with some friends, they "never dated."

“There was never any chemistry. No interest at all,” he told the publication.

As a follow-up, Luann de Lesseps' ex-husband Tom D'Agostino also discussed what happened with Sonja Morgan. He mentioned that he has known Sonja for years and that while they did get "together once," he added that she was on a kick that "it was more than that."

“ I saw her at a party two or three weeks ago, and I said to her, ‘Sonja, this is me, what are you talking about?’ and she says, ‘Oh, I’ll have to get my diary, I’ll tell you when',” Tom said.

A lot of rumors also circulated back then about Luann de Lesseps' ex-husband Tom D'Agostino cheating on her. In response to this, Luann mentioned that she believes Tom has never cheated on her. The reason their marriage ended was because they couldn't fix the problems in their marriage.

At the time, when Luann was interviewed by Page Six, she said that it was "impossible" to fix their relationship due to the issues they were having. She added that while they tried really hard to fix things, they finally decided that it wasn't going to work.

"It was a tough decision and we are both very sad about it. But the truth is we just weren’t getting along,” Luann said.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 is set to premiere on July 16, 2023, on Bravo starring Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

