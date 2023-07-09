Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake release date, air time, and plot

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, the latest Housewives spin-off, is set all set to air this weekend. The show will follow RHONY cast members Luann and Sonja as they embark on a new journey. The housewives will leave the big city behind and make their way to Benton IlI., as they help spruce up the place which was devastated by the pandemic.

The press release for the upcoming show states:

"Bravo trades big-city chic for small-town charm as Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan head to Benton, Ill., as "Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake" debuts with back-to-back half-hour episodes on Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m.ET/PT."

Tune in on Sunday, July 9, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake on Bravo.

“Blown away to meet Paula Abdul”: Housewives tease the singer’s appearance on Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

The upcoming Bravo show, Welcome to Crappie Lake, featuring Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, is set to air on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The upcoming series will see the housewives in a small town as they help to get it back on its feet after the devastation it saw during the pandemic.

The Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake cast members recently spoke about the show while in conversation with Today, stating that they’re like an old married couple. They explained that they were thrilled when the opportunity presented itself to help Benten, Illinois.

"To be able to go and do good for people and at the same time have it be comedy along the way, was just an offer too good to refuse."

The cast members further opened up about what they did during their time on Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake and shared that they did a "full-on variety show" and called it the "Benton Follies." The duo added that they started with rehearsals with the children and were pleasantly surprised with the talent they came across.

They also explained that they had approached Paula Abdul, who showed up for the show, and the people of Benton were thrilled to meet her.

Luann added:

"I can tell you the dance moms, all the mothers of these girls, were blown away to meet Paula Abdul."

The eight-episode-long series will see the two help the town out but also have a lot of fun along the way. About their stay at the rural place, the two stars stated that they’re both “small town girls who get a little fancy” but can get their hands dirty. They added that they get things done and don't think another housewife could do it seriously.

Luann stated that she was excited about the show because of her background in nursing. She added that helping people in Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake was like a dream job. The Housewives star stated that both of them were very excited because they were handpicked to be the two women who could help the town out with their life skills.

