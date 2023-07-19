Are Colin and Gary friends after season 4? Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars share details during the reunion 

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired part two of the reunion special. During the segment, the cast members opened up about their turbulent time on the show due to the love triangle that took place during the season.

During season 4, Colin, Daisy, and Gary found themselves in a sticky situation as both men were interested in the chief stew, who was unclear about who she wanted to be with. However, while she ultimately chose Colin, revelations about her past with Gary threatened her budding romance.

During the segment, Daisy revealed that her friendship with Gary ended while she was with Colin because he made her feel "guilty" to the point that she eventually stopped talking to him.

During the reunion, which aired during WWHL, Andy Cohen asked the cast members where they currently stand with one another, and the male cast members stated that they were still friends.

"I think Colin and I are pretty good. We still chat every now and then," Gary said.

“We’re friends” - Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae opens up about Gary King

During the reunion of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, talk show host Andy Cohen asked Gary King and Colin MacRae about where they currently stand. The two found themselves at odds during season 4, as they were both interested in the same woman.

Their friendship turned sour in the middle of filming the latest season when Colin found out that Gary and Daisy were intimate before season 4 but had chosen to keep it a secret despite him asking the chief stew about it over and over again.

Things got so bad between the cast members that Colin told the cameras during the season finale that he didn’t know if he could completely trust Gary. It looks like they have since made up with each other.

During the reunion, Colin told Andy Cohen that Gary had called him up a day before they taped the reunion.

"We’re friends. Gary messaged me yesterday, you know, asking how I am feeling going into today."

He noted that he told the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast member that he was going to speak his mind and that the things he was going to say were nothing he hadn’t told him before.

He further stated that he forgave them and that "there’s a lot of emotion." Although Colin was certain that he and Gary were going to be okay, he didn’t have the same amount of confidence in his relationship with Daisy.

Both male cast members noted that they don’t know what the future holds for them regarding Daisy. While Colin stated that he would have to see about being friends with her in the future, he noted that he was open to it. On the other hand, Gary was sure that while they would continue to have a professional relationship, he didn’t think it would be like it was before.

"If we ever have to work together in the future, it'll be a professional relationship, but I don't ever think we're going to be how we were, so, yeah, unfortunately. That's just me being honest," Gary added.

On her part, Daisy said during the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 reunion that she was sorry for being emotional during the season and that she loved both of them. She added that they taught her a lot about herself and that, while she had regrets, she has a good heart and knows her intentions weren’t wrong.

Episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 can be streamed on Peacock.