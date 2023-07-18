“Met his match”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Mads Herrera and Gary King’s confrontation during season 4 reunion part 1

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 returned with another segment this week on Monday, July 17, 2023, when it aired the first part of the season four reunion. Part one of the reunion special saw various cast members go up against each other as the hot topics of season 4 were brought up during their virtual reunion. It was aired as part of Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen on Monday.

One of the topics that the cast touched up upon was Mads Herrera and Gary King’s “boatmance” while on the show. Calling it a romantic "relationship" may be a bit of a stretch since Mads was clear about keeping things casual during the show. Meanwhile, Gary was convinced that there was something more to it than just that.

Towards the end of the season, Mads got involved with another cast member Alex Prospon. When she told Gary about the same, he wasn't too happy, to say the least. However, fans have slammed King throughout the season for his bad behavior and called out his behavior towards Mads inappropriate during the season as well.

The hot topic was brought up during the reunion special and Gary stated that Mads was “in his bed” every night and try to have s*x with him. Fans slammed Gary for throwing the stew under the bus and noted that her detached demeanor matched his actions since he’s been on the show. One fan even went on to say:

Mads & Gary addressed their "situationship" during Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 reunion part 1

The cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 returned to screens once again as they virtually sat down with Andy Cohen on WWHL for part 1 of their reunion special. A lot of topics from season 4 were brought up during the segment, including Gary King and Mads Herrera’s relationship while on the boat.

Andy Cohen noted that while fans may think that she was foolish for “falling for Gary” to him, she looked like she was in complete control of the situation. He asked the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member what she would say to the doubters.

Mads told the “doubters” that she is a very detached kind of person and likes to stay in control of the situation. Agreeing with Cohen, she noted that she personally felt like she was in control.

Andy further questioned Gary King about his relationship with the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 stew. He asked King why he felt led on by her when she made it clear that they were just having fun.

The infamous cast member stated that he was quite puzzled by the fact that Mads would often come into his bed at night. This led to an argument between the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast members as the stew clapped back at Gary and asked him if he was really going to say that.

"That's exactly what happened as far as I remember. I went to bed a few times and you decided to jump into my bed. Don't get me wrong, I was into you, Mads. I'm not gonna deny that," said Gary

Mads noted that he made it seem like she was the only was who initiated it. Andy further wondered if Mads was “the female Gary in a weird way.” The cast member immediately denied it and said that she’s not the “female Gary” because she’s very direct.

"I said it straight from the start and thoughout the whole time: I’m having fun. And if you didn’t understand that, I’m sorry, I tried," she added.

Needless to say, when fans saw the segment, they said that Gary was "pressed" because Mads wasn't "fawning all over him," and said that he had met his match. Meanwhile, others praised Mads for "playing Gary at his own game."

#belowdecksailing Gary is jealous of Alex bc now he knows Mads preferred Alex over him but settled bc she didn’t think Alex was interested.

Fans reacted to the exchange between the cast members during the reunion special and slammed Gary for attempting to through Mads under the bus. They also called him out for making her look bad while he had feelings for her, which fans stated was "BS."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 will return next week for another explosive episode of the reunion special.