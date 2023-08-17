Why did Jace Evans run away? Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans issues statement

In a dramatic turn of events, 15-year-old Jace Evans, the oldest son of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, was reported missing in the early hours of last Tuesday. Jace had apparently run away after his phone was confiscated by his mother as a result of some trouble at school.

In a statement released on August 15, 2023, Jenelle explained that while Jace had done something normal for teenagers his age, she and her family were worried.

After he was reported missing, Jace was found by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department the same day. He was seen heading out of his school wearing a gray sweatshirt with the writing “Classical Charter Schools of America.”

"Not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with": Jenelle Evans' statement explored

As per Yahoo, the statement by Jenelle Evans was issued by her manager, August Keen, to E! News. In it, she explained that while they were forced to file a police report, Jace was found within a matter of hours. The statement aired a sense of relief as Jenelle was only recently allotted custody of Jace, in March.

The statement by the Teen Mom 2 star read as follows:

"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off. Jace is a good kid and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children."

Continuing, Jenelle Evans further clarified that her son running away is not connected to her troubles with her husband.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away.”

For the uninitiated, Jenelle Evans has been married to David Eason since 2017. The pair has had their ups and downs, with Jenelle accusing him of assault back in 2018. Their issues had led to Jenelle giving Jace’s custody to Barbara, her mother.

The fact that the incident took place mere months after the couple got custody sparked rumors that their tumultuous relationship might have something to do with the situation. However, that does not seem true, as Jenelle’s statement conveyed.