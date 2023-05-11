What health condition does Jenelle Evans have? Teen Mom alum shares health update on social media

Teen Mom fans first met Jenelle Evans in 2009 when she starred in 16 and Pregnant. Since then, she has appeared on multiple seasons of the franchise and is even associated with Playboy’s Morning Show.

On May 7, 2023, the former Teen Mom star took to social media to open up about her condition and stated that she has Thymic Hyperplasia and lesions on her liver. She added, although she was previously diagnosed with Mycoplasma Pneumonia, a bacterial infection for which she was on antibiotics for three months in February.

Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans updates fans about her health condition

The television personality, who gained fame during her time on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, has taken to social media more than once this year to open up about her health issues.

Jenelle initially took to Instagram in March 2023 to share with the world that she was on her way to getting a procedure done on her esophagus. She added that she had been suffering from lung issues for years before the doctors found a small spot on her right lung which they then credited to aspiration.

At the time, she said in her story:

"I am this close to falling off the deep end. I know I’m smiling right now but the light inside of me is dying."

While the journey has been difficult for her, Jenelle from Teen Mom received some answers to her health concerns. She took to Instagram on May 7, 2023, to state that she had been diagnosed with Thymic Hyperplasia and liver lesions after being misdiagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis (MG) the previous year. She added that she would discuss the results with her doctors next week to know how to proceed.

The reality star took to Instagram a day before her diagnosis to express her frustration and disappointment about not having a proper diagnosis and said:

"Good news: I don’t have acid reflux. Bad news: They still don’t know why I have esophagus spasms."

According to Penn Medicine, MG is an autoimmune disorder caused by antibodies that destroy acetylcholine receptors (AChR), and Thymic Hyperplasia is a condition in which the thymus gland is inflamed and is often seen in association with MG.

The website states the condition:

"This is a benign condition and can be associated with a number of other medical conditions, such as thyroid abnormalities."

This is not the first time that the Teen Mom alum has been vocal about her health problems. In March 2022, Jenelle was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. At the time, she took to her website to open up about her diagnosis and stated that she had been taking time to focus on herself.

She added that she was previously hospitalized for extreme chest pain and that the doctors ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER.

She continued:

"Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in MG for a confirmed diagnosis. This new office will run more tests and one of them being another type of nerve study."

Jenelle Evans was last seen on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter as a guest cast member but did not return to the series as a full-time mom.

