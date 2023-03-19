Does Jenelle Evans have son Jace's custody? Teen Mom 2 alum's struggle timeline explored

After a decade of waiting, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been awarded custody of her 13-year-old son Jace.

Jenelle gave birth to Jace in 2009 when she was just 17 years old. At the time, she gave legal custody of her firstborn child to her mother, Barbara. Both of them had many ups and downs over the years regarding Jace's upbringing. Moreover, Jenelle was once acquitted of substance abuse.

In a statement given by Jenelle, the mother-daughter duo decided to build their relationship better, so Barbara gave her custody of Jace. The young boy will now live with Jenelle and her husband, David Eason. In an interview, Jenelle said:

"Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn boy things and have men talk."

Barbara has seen how David “parents his kid” and is assured that the couple will take care of Jace. They signed legal papers on Thursday, March 16, 2023, which was recorded on camera by Jenelle. In the video, the Teen Mom 2 star can be seen getting emotional as she signed the papers and later inside the car. Jenelle also revealed that she and Jace will be going on a cruise tour together.

The Teen Mom 2 star has two more kids - 8-year-old Kaiser, with her ex Nathan Griffith, and a 6-year-old daughter named Ensley, with her husband, David Eason.

The ups and downs of Jenelle Evans' custody issues with her mother Barbara

As seen on Teen Mom 2, Barbara often complained that her daughter did not care about Jace. Jenelle Evans, on the other hand, accused her mother of not letting her parent her son. The Teen Mom 2 star then began using heroin in 2011, after which Barbara accused her of stealing her credit cards.

In July 2022, Jenelle shared more details about her strained relationship with her mother, complaining that Barbara did not acknowledge her accomplishments. At the time, Barbara had advised Kayla Sessler, another Teen Mom franchise star, not to get sucked into the fame and blow her money like Jenelle in an Instagram live video.

After many rocky phases in their relationship, the 31-year-old reality TV star bought a house with her husband, David, and was ready to regain custody of Jace.

However, Barbara refused to do so. At the time, Jenelle Evans said in an interview:

"I can’t forgive someone that’s just not going to give me back my son, so, and it’s still going on. It hasn’t been resolved."

Jenelle Evans did not invite her mother into her new house. Two years later, she and David lost custody of their children after the latter shot the family dog, who bit Ensley, but the couple regained their custody two months after the incident. Jenelle shared:

"Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent."

However, Barbara insisted that Jenelle only hugged her daughter in front of the camera.

Meanwhile, Jace spent a lot of time at his mother’s house amid the Covid pandemic as he was reportedly misbehaving at Barbara’s home, who was not even sure if Jace would pass his classes.

Nevertheless, now that Jenelle Evans has custody of her firstborn, she will now be able to spend more time with Jace legally.

