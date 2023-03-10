How old is Lauren Boebert's son? All about her kids as she's set to become a grandmother at 36 

Colorado Republican representative Lauren Boebert is becoming a grandmother at 36. She recently announced that her son is expecting a child next month. The Congresswoman herself was a teen mom who dropped out of high school when she was pregnant with her first child.

On Tuesday, Lauren Boebert broke the news while speaking at a Moms for America event. By Thursday, a clip of her speaking during the gathering went viral on social media. She revealed that one of her four sons, Tyler, who is 17 years old, was expecting a baby boy with his girlfriend. The 36 year old Congresswoman said:

“I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a gigi to a brand new grandson.”

She went on to add that she and her husband Jayson were “so excited to welcome this new life into our family.”

Boebert revealed during the event that she was not upset with her son’s actions. She revealed that she had an open conversation with her son after learning the news. Lauren Boebert said:

“When I approached him and told him, “Tyler, I’m going to be a 36 year old grandmother?” He said, “well didn’t you make granny a 36 year old granny?””

She added that she said- “Yes, I did.” To which Tyler said- “Well then it’s hereditary.”

The crowd burst out in laughter.

Everything to know about Lauren Boebert’s family

According to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, Lauren and Jayson had their eldest son when the former was just 18 years old. In January 2020, The Herald Times revealed that the couple’s kids were 14, 12, 10 and 7 in January 2020. It is likely that Tyler is the eldest child who is currently having a child.

Lauren Boebert married her husband Jayson, who will be a 42 year old grandfather, in 2005. The couple opened the Shooters Grill in 2013, where servers openly carried firearms. However, it closed down in July 2022 with a Mexican restaurant reportedly being opened in its place.

The congresswoman's latest announcement comes just a few days after she received criticism for her opinions on American s*x-ed classes. During a Conservative Political Action Conference event, she criticized the public education system for teaching children about enjoying s*x and what the LGBTQ community does behind closed doors. She said at the event:

“There are schools that are teaching worse than just gender ideology. I mean they have comprehensive s*x ed. They’re teaching kids how to have and enjoy s*x, and even same-s*x s*x.”

In her appearance at the Moms for America event, Boebert praised “rural conservative communities” for having a higher rate of teen moms who refuse to have abortions compared to their city counterparts. Boebert said:

“They value life. Teen moms’ rated are higher in rural conservative areas because they understand the preciousness of a life that it’s about to be born.”

Lauren Boebert has been serving as a rep for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district since 2021.

