"Lukes family is complete trash": Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans shocked as Kayla's child accuses Chasidy of hitting him

Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kayla and the other girls went to LA to do a promotional photo shoot. In her absence, Kayla's mother and her partner, Luke's mother, were taking care of her 4-year-old son, Izaiah. When Kayla's mother went to Luke's mother's house to pick up Izaiah, Luke's sister Chasidy was instead looking after the kid.

Kayla's mother was worried because Izaiah was screaming and crying a lot after coming home. She was also shocked to see him wearing diapers instead of his underpants as he was potty trained. When she asked him about the same, he told her that he had an accident and was also afraid that his aunt was going to hit him again for the same.

Kayla was shocked to learn about the incident as she never expected Luke's family to behave in such a hostile manner with a kid. Luke's sisters had previously tried to hit Kayla as well. She was relieved to learn that he was now safe with her mother and decided to spend some more time in LA and enjoy Rachel's 20th birthday.

Luke's sister and mother later denied ever laying a hand on Izaiah.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans were shocked by the whole ordeal and felt that Luke should talk to his family over the whole situation because they have a history of the same behavior. They believed Izaiah's story and some even called Luke's family "complete trash" who were unable to have a "civil conversation."

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slam Luke's family for hitting a 4-year-old

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans took to Twitter to express their anger against Luke's family and were ready to throw their hands at Luke's sister themselves. They felt that Chasidy's way of discipling Izaiah was extreme and that he was definitely not lying.

Some fans also felt that Luke was irresponsible for letting his sister babysit his child.

REESE™ @_kissmyreese don’t let your kids go around them anymore! that baby ain’t lying. the way the sister tried to jump on kayla!? she absolutely put her hands on that baby. #YoungAndPregnant don’t let your kids go around them anymore! that baby ain’t lying. the way the sister tried to jump on kayla!? she absolutely put her hands on that baby. #YoungAndPregnant

J✌️ @kpj__24 Luke really gotta get his family in check. His sister should’ve never watched them unsupervised. #YoungAndPregnant Luke really gotta get his family in check. His sister should’ve never watched them unsupervised. #YoungAndPregnant

Phenom @prettyeunik_21 #YoungAndPregnant That baby ain’t lying.Luke need to check his folks. That baby ain’t lying.Luke need to check his folks. 😡 #YoungAndPregnant

KG🏳️‍🌈 @KGcountry6orn #teenmomyoungandpregnant #TeenMom Luke wide back, defensive back ass sister lucky idk what her Twitter or Instagram name is cause I will drag her to hell in her inbox for doing Izaeah like that! #YoungandPregnant #TeenMom YP Luke wide back, defensive back ass sister lucky idk what her Twitter or Instagram name is cause I will drag her to hell in her inbox for doing Izaeah like that! #YoungandPregnant #teenmomyoungandpregnant #TeenMom #TeenMomYP

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #YoungandPregnant So you hit a kid because he had an accident & make him wear a diaper like that's messed up you don't do that Luke's mom & sister need to be smacked big time for this!! So you hit a kid because he had an accident & make him wear a diaper like that's messed up you don't do that Luke's mom & sister need to be smacked big time for this!! 😡😤 #YoungandPregnant

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley Where was Luke at when Chas hit Izaiah???? If Kayla doesn't use that as discipline why would she?! There's other ways to discipline! (Take his fave toy/iPad, time out, do sit ups, etc.) #YoungAndPregnant Where was Luke at when Chas hit Izaiah???? If Kayla doesn't use that as discipline why would she?! There's other ways to discipline! (Take his fave toy/iPad, time out, do sit ups, etc.) #YoungAndPregnant

REESE™ @_kissmyreese keep them babies far away from luke’s family kayla! fuck NOOPIE and her ignorant punk ass daughter! #YoungAndPregnant keep them babies far away from luke’s family kayla! fuck NOOPIE and her ignorant punk ass daughter! #YoungAndPregnant

❤️💫Ki_Ocho 💫❤️ @ki_ocho Idk I feel like luke sister might did that out of spite. Either way she would have to see me #YoungAndPregnant Idk I feel like luke sister might did that out of spite. Either way she would have to see me #YoungAndPregnant

What happened on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant tonight?

Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kayla said that she was excited to meet Kiaya and Brianna but not the other girl because they had a fight over group chat.

The women had to leave for LA for a promotional shoot and had formed an online group for the same. However, things got out of hand after Kayla called out Rachel for being delusional because Rachel did not want to come to the event. It was her birthday weekend.

Rachel did go to the tour but got into a fight with other girls, with the exception of Madisen, who supported her. She left the dinner table after Kayla asked her to stop making her look like a bully. Kayla felt that Rachel had triggered her for her rude response.

The young mothers were also upset over the fact that Madisen had messaged the girls asking them to take care of their kids instead of fighting. Rachel stormed off from the dinner table. After she left, the girls talked about their lives and cheered to Rachel's 20th birthday.

The episode description:

"The Moms are all invited to LA for a photo shoot, but a misunderstanding leads to a fight that pits Kayla and Rachel against each other. Kayla gets upsetting news about her son Izaiah. Kiaya shares concerns about X'Zayveon being.."

Kiaya was afraid of her partner still being involved in criminal activities after he was released from jail.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs on MTV every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

