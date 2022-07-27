When did Mackenzie and Josh get married? Teen Mom alum breaks silence on split with husband

Teen Mom alum Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh McKee have called it quits after nearly nine years of marriage. The former couple, married in August 2013, shares three children, Gannon, 10, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 5, with her ex-husband.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the reality star opened up about her breakup from Josh and spoke about her journey with Celebuzz, as she wanted to put up her point of view amidst all the messages and articles coming out. The Teen Mom alum said:

“Somtirmes [sic] things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy 🙏.”

Teen Mom alum Mackenzie breaks off her silence on breakup with husband

In an interview with Celebuzz on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, she shared her feelings regarding her separation from Josh McKee after nine years of marriage. The star has always been open about her tumultuous relationship and marriage; this time, it was no different. She revealed that she was stepping into an entire new life" and showed gratitude for the 12 years she was with her ex-husband.

Mackenzie confessed:

“The old me would have released a story about how awful Josh is, what he did and why this marriage is ending. The new me understands that we are both walking away from this with deep scars and our kids love us both despite the pain we brought one another. We are human, we are all human on this earth just trying to make it.”

Although Mackenzie wished "nothing but peace and happiness" for Josh's life and future, she refused to reveal intricate details about the breakup but confessed that it was her decision to leave the marriage. She said:

“Us women do not leave until we are ready, until we can wake up, notice the coffee don’t smell right and something is off. That was my marriage. But my marriage is all I’ve ever known since I was a young teenager.

Fans of the Teen Mom franchise witnessed Mackenzie and Josh's journey and strained relationship over the years - first in a 2012 episode of 16 & Pregnant, followed by Teen Mom Season 3 and Teen Mom OG.

Since their marriage in 2013, the former couple has hit several roadblocks, wherein they broke up and got back several times. However, problems between the duo only worsened after she felt that Josh wasn't present for her in the wake of her mother's passing in May 2020. She also accused him on social media of cheating on her with her cousin while she was mourning.

Earlier, Mackenzie had described the former couple's marriage as open and admitted that she had had an affair for six months.

Speaking to Celebuzz, the star talked about the relief she felt after the breakup and said:

“I wasn’t sad, I wasn’t sad about anything, I wasn’t angry, I wasn’t depressed. I gained my power back as a female who finally knows her self-worth. And I was finally so exhausted that I was done, and anything that has hurt me these past five years was gone. I no longer care.”

The Teen Mom duo faced several issues with parenting decisions, which were documented on Season 9 of Teen Mom OG, which aired in late 2021. Despite being a single mom, Mackenzie revealed she does not regret her choice to end the marriage, as she has suffered long enough.

