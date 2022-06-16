"Y'all need Jesus": Lauren Boebert Sugar Daddy Meet scandal explained as Ted Cruz claim goes viral 

Colorado representative Lauren Boebert recently found herself on the Twitter trending page as claims about the politician being an alleged professional escort surfaced online.
The rumor came to light following an official press release published by political action group The American Muckrackers PAC through a site called fireboebert. The group claimed that the politician provided “unlicensed” service to “wealthy men” for “side income” and “pay for play.”
It further stated that Boebert allegedly found her clients through a website called Sugar Daddy Meet before establishing her career in politics. The committee then alleged that Boebert was hired by a wealthy Koch family member in Aspen in 2019, who eventually introduced her to US Senator Ted Cruz.
The press release further read that Cruz encouraged Boebert to run for US Congress and allegedly donated $126,000 for her campaign and also helped her raise money during her trips to Texas. The group also noted that the politician failed to disclose a $70,500 donation until Cruz's Federal Election Commission contradicted her filings.
The American Muckrackers PAC went on to claim that Boebert had two abortions in the past, one at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and the other at a clinic in Grand Junction, Colorado. The group also called Boebert a “hypocrite” for her anti-abortion actions despite undergoing alleged abortions herself.
Other claims included Boebert allegedly crashing an off-road 4x4 vehicle while drunk driving in Utah and endangering the safety of her son and sister-in-law Tori Hooper. The group also alleged that Boebert used donor money to pay her taxes and own restaurant bills.
As the claims went viral online, Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to deny the allegations and said the rumors were “not true.” She also said that people who believed the claims needed Jesus in their lives:
A spokesperson for the politician also told Newsweek that the claims made by the American Muckrackers PAC were “totally false” and that Boebert was “consulting her attorneys on next steps.”
Twitter reacts to allegations against Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert is known for making news for actions related to her work and political career. A few months ago, she came under major online scrutiny after likening US President Joe Biden to royal Prince John.
However, she recently made headlines for certain allegations made by The American Muckrackers PAC about her life before her political career. The latest allegations come after the co-founder of the organization David B. Wheeler told Business Insider about their investigation while speaking about exposing Madison Cawthorn in the past:
“I think we’re going to go after Lauren Boebert in Colorado in a similar way. I think we’re going to engage in that race pretty quickly.”
Following the claims, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the allegations:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Lauren Boebert will take any legal action against The American Muckrackers PAC. The organization has already stated that they obtained the information about the congresswoman through an “exhaustive investigation” and a tip from a verified anonymous source.
A look into Lauren Boebert’s life in brief
Lauren Boebert was born on December 19, 1986 in Florida and later moved to Colorado. She reportedly grew up in a Democratic household and registered to vote as a Democrat at the age of 19 in June 2006 before changing her affiliation to Republican in 2008.
The politician dropped out of high school after having a child and started working as an assistant manager at a McDonald's outlet in Rifle. She has also worked as a natural gas product technician, GIS technician, and pipeline integrity coordinator.
Boebert eventually launched a career in politics and announced her bid to represent Colorado's 3rd congressional district in the US House of Representatives in 2019. She surprisingly defeated five-term incumbent Scott Tipton and became the first woman, first mother, and youngest individual to represent the District.
The 35-year-old is currently serving her first term as the Representative for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. She is a member of the Natural Resources and Budget Committee and co-chair of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus.
Boebert was also elected to the Executive Board as the Communications Chair of the House Freedom Caucus and was appointed to the Future of the American Freedoms Task Force.
She even serves as the Vice Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus and is known for her gun rights and anti-abortion advocacy. Lauren Boebert is married to Jayson Boebert, and the couple owns the Shooters Grill restaurant in Rifle, Colorado.