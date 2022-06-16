"Y'all need Jesus": Lauren Boebert Sugar Daddy Meet scandal explained as Ted Cruz claim goes viral 

Colorado representative Lauren Boebert recently found herself on the Twitter trending page as claims about the politician being an alleged professional escort surfaced online.

The rumor came to light following an official press release published by political action group The American Muckrackers PAC through a site called fireboebert. The group claimed that the politician provided “unlicensed” service to “wealthy men” for “side income” and “pay for play.”

It further stated that Boebert allegedly found her clients through a website called Sugar Daddy Meet before establishing her career in politics. The committee then alleged that Boebert was hired by a wealthy Koch family member in Aspen in 2019, who eventually introduced her to US Senator Ted Cruz.

Barney 🇺🇦 @barney1776



Follow BREAKING: "American Muckrakers," the folks who took down Madison Cawthorn, issued a press release on Lauren Boebert. They say she got started in politics via Ted Cruz, through her work as an unlicensed escort, and her "work" resulted in at least 1 abortion.Follow @FireBoebert BREAKING: "American Muckrakers," the folks who took down Madison Cawthorn, issued a press release on Lauren Boebert. They say she got started in politics via Ted Cruz, through her work as an unlicensed escort, and her "work" resulted in at least 1 abortion.Follow @FireBoebert. https://t.co/0Bl9uLpf1R

The press release further read that Cruz encouraged Boebert to run for US Congress and allegedly donated $126,000 for her campaign and also helped her raise money during her trips to Texas. The group also noted that the politician failed to disclose a $70,500 donation until Cruz's Federal Election Commission contradicted her filings.

The American Muckrackers PAC went on to claim that Boebert had two abortions in the past, one at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and the other at a clinic in Grand Junction, Colorado. The group also called Boebert a “hypocrite” for her anti-abortion actions despite undergoing alleged abortions herself.

Other claims included Boebert allegedly crashing an off-road 4x4 vehicle while drunk driving in Utah and endangering the safety of her son and sister-in-law Tori Hooper. The group also alleged that Boebert used donor money to pay her taxes and own restaurant bills.

As the claims went viral online, Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to deny the allegations and said the rumors were “not true.” She also said that people who believed the claims needed Jesus in their lives:

Lauren Boebert @laurenboebert Fact Check: Not true.

Fake News. Four Pinocchios.



Also…

Y’all need Jesus! Fact Check: Not true. Fake News. Four Pinocchios.Also…Y’all need Jesus!

A spokesperson for the politician also told Newsweek that the claims made by the American Muckrackers PAC were “totally false” and that Boebert was “consulting her attorneys on next steps.”

Twitter reacts to allegations against Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert is known for making news for actions related to her work and political career. A few months ago, she came under major online scrutiny after likening US President Joe Biden to royal Prince John.

However, she recently made headlines for certain allegations made by The American Muckrackers PAC about her life before her political career. The latest allegations come after the co-founder of the organization David B. Wheeler told Business Insider about their investigation while speaking about exposing Madison Cawthorn in the past:

“I think we’re going to go after Lauren Boebert in Colorado in a similar way. I think we’re going to engage in that race pretty quickly.”

Following the claims, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the allegations:

Mike Pence - Professional Mannequin @vespertilioAJR Why would Ted Cruz, who met Lauren Boebert when she was an alleged escort, give her $126,000?



Just asking questions. Why would Ted Cruz, who met Lauren Boebert when she was an alleged escort, give her $126,000?Just asking questions.

Olivia Julianna is Proud 🏳️‍🌈 @0liviajulianna Lauren Boebert should not be shamed if she did have an abortion, she should be shamed for being a hypocrite. Lauren Boebert should not be shamed if she did have an abortion, she should be shamed for being a hypocrite.

Fresh Slice of Hell @freshsliceohell Why did Ted Cruz give Lauren Boebert $150,000? Why did he encourage a dropout with no experience in government and an IQ of 70 to run for office? Someone ask Heidi Cruz please. Why did Ted Cruz give Lauren Boebert $150,000? Why did he encourage a dropout with no experience in government and an IQ of 70 to run for office? Someone ask Heidi Cruz please. https://t.co/x2ZZ9VR9w5

🇺🇸🅸🅽🅳🆈 🆁🅴🅵🆄🅶🅴🅴🇺🇸 @mk_indy Lauren Boebert had EVERY RIGHT to have two legal abortions while working for SugarDaddyMeet dot com as an escort to unfaithful Republicans like Ted Cruz (🤢)



She has NO right to take those freedoms away from others. Lauren Boebert had EVERY RIGHT to have two legal abortions while working for SugarDaddyMeet dot com as an escort to unfaithful Republicans like Ted Cruz (🤢)She has NO right to take those freedoms away from others.

𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 @antifaoperative I don’t care if Lauren Boebert had two abortions and worked for an escort service.



I care that she’s attacked others for exercising those same rights. I don’t care if Lauren Boebert had two abortions and worked for an escort service. I care that she’s attacked others for exercising those same rights.

Erik Manwaring @ErikMan215



She's just another accomplice of his at this point. If Heidi Cruz didn't leave @tedcruz after he failed to defend her from Donald Trump's verbal assaults, then no amount of money Ted Cruz gave to @laurenboebert , during her Escort days, would make her leave now.She's just another accomplice of his at this point. If Heidi Cruz didn't leave @tedcruz after he failed to defend her from Donald Trump's verbal assaults, then no amount of money Ted Cruz gave to @laurenboebert, during her Escort days, would make her leave now.She's just another accomplice of his at this point.

PoliticsCat 🇺🇦 @IAmPoliticsCat Learning that Lauren Boebert was Ted Cruz’ escort before running for Congress was not how I expected or wanted this day to go. 🤮 Learning that Lauren Boebert was Ted Cruz’ escort before running for Congress was not how I expected or wanted this day to go. 🤮

Brian O'Sullivan @osullivanauthor I guess time will tell if Lauren Boebert had abortions and met Ted Cruz while working as an escort.



But, let's be honest, the Muckrakers PAC was spot on with Madison Cawthorn and Boebert can't seem to tell the truth.



I know who my money is on! I guess time will tell if Lauren Boebert had abortions and met Ted Cruz while working as an escort.But, let's be honest, the Muckrakers PAC was spot on with Madison Cawthorn and Boebert can't seem to tell the truth.I know who my money is on!

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Lauren Boebert will take any legal action against The American Muckrackers PAC. The organization has already stated that they obtained the information about the congresswoman through an “exhaustive investigation” and a tip from a verified anonymous source.

A look into Lauren Boebert’s life in brief

Lauren Boebert is serving her first term as the Representative for Colorado’s Third Congressional District (Image via Getty Images)

Lauren Boebert was born on December 19, 1986 in Florida and later moved to Colorado. She reportedly grew up in a Democratic household and registered to vote as a Democrat at the age of 19 in June 2006 before changing her affiliation to Republican in 2008.

The politician dropped out of high school after having a child and started working as an assistant manager at a McDonald's outlet in Rifle. She has also worked as a natural gas product technician, GIS technician, and pipeline integrity coordinator.

Boebert eventually launched a career in politics and announced her bid to represent Colorado's 3rd congressional district in the US House of Representatives in 2019. She surprisingly defeated five-term incumbent Scott Tipton and became the first woman, first mother, and youngest individual to represent the District.

The 35-year-old is currently serving her first term as the Representative for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. She is a member of the Natural Resources and Budget Committee and co-chair of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus.

Boebert was also elected to the Executive Board as the Communications Chair of the House Freedom Caucus and was appointed to the Future of the American Freedoms Task Force.

She even serves as the Vice Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus and is known for her gun rights and anti-abortion advocacy. Lauren Boebert is married to Jayson Boebert, and the couple owns the Shooters Grill restaurant in Rifle, Colorado.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far