How many kids does Jenelle Evans have? All about her marriages as son, Jace is located safe amid David Eason feud

Jenelle Evans' son, Jace Vahn, has been found safe by the authorities after he was reported as a runway juvenile. He was last spotted leaving his school on August 15, 2023, wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words "Classical Charter Schools of America" written on top. Jace was nowhere to be found after that. Apart from Jace, Jenelle is also the mother of two other children.

Evans' manager, August Keen, also confirmed the news, saying that Jace is at home now and expressed gratitude to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department.

“Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family, thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department and to everyone else for their concerns.”

According to Page Six, Jenelle shared a statement, saying that Jace's disappearance is "just a bout of teenage angst." She added that children can be rebels at one point, and most people have done the same when they were kids.

"Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children."

Evans clarified for everyone by saying that Jace's disappearance is not associated with her problems with her husband, David Eason. She stated that she and David never argued in front of the children.

Jenelle Evans is mother to two sons and a daughter

Jenelle Evans' personal life has been in the spotlight for different reasons. But between all that, she has been the mother of three kids. One of them was born from her relationship with Nathan Griffith, and she had another kid with her husband, David Eason.

According to People, Jenelle was only 17 when she had her first son, Jace, in 2009. She was dating Andrew Lewis at the time, but following Jace's birth, the duo separated. She eventually gave custody of Jace to her mother, Barbara.

Jenelle Evans was then romantically linked to Nathan Griffith and had a son named Kaiser Orion Griffith in June 2014. She and Nathan separated the following year, and although they had a custody battle over the years, the problems were solved in October 2020 through an agreement.

Jenelle Evans then had a daughter named Ensley Jolie Eason in January 2017. Her daughter was born before her marriage to David Eason, and the pair tied the knot in September of the same year.

Jace's custody was granted to Jenelle earlier this year. She disclosed the same through her social media pages at the time, where she was spotted signing the papers to complete the process.

A timeline of the issues that happened in Jenelle Evans and David Eason's relationship

The problems between Jenelle Evans and David Eason started in 2018 when the former called 911, saying that she was assaulted by Eason, who was reportedly drunk. However, in an interview with E! News, Jenelle said that it was just a drunken and dramatic misunderstanding.

Rumors about their separation began in 2019 when people noticed that Jenelle's relationship status was mentioned as separated on Facebook. But the pair reportedly maintained good contact with each other.

But sources for Us Weekly revealed in 2019 that the duo reportedly had disputes with each other. Things took a worse turn when Jenelle's family dog, Nugget, was shot dead by David after the dog allegedly bit their daughter, Ensley. Evans was also fired from Teen Mom 2 at the time, and Us Weekly reported that she was thinking of going for a divorce.

In October 2019, Jenelle revealed that she had separated from David, saying that she had already appealed for the same. However, Jenelle appeared in a YouTube Q&A in 2020, saying that she and David were working on their relationship. Evans and Eason were seen together on various occasions after that.