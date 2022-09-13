What did Erin Merdy do? NYC mom accused of drowning her three children found dead on Coney Island

On Monday, September 12, Brooklyn mom Erin Merdy allegedly drowned her three children in Coney Island, which led to their death.

According to the New York Post, authorities have speculated that 30-year-old Erin Merdy suffered from mental health issues, financial struggles, and a custody battle for her children. Authorities reported that she had stopped paying the monthly $1531 rent in July 2021 and was facing the threat of eviction.

On Monday morning, Erin Merdy reportedly took her children to the beach before drowning them in the Ocean. The victims were 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana, and 3-month-old Oliver. The NYPD discovered the three corpses on the beach.

Details of the alleged crime of Erin Merdy

The search for Merdy's three children began on Monday after the NYPD received a report from the suspect's relatives that they may be in danger. This was in response to Erin Merdy's call to her family, telling them she intended to harm her children.

Spicy Nurse 🌶🔥🌶🔥:IdontargueIblock! @nightnurse38 🏽 . 3 children were found on Coney Island beach, mom tried to drown them. Sending prayers for them all this morning. This is so sad. 🏽 Good morning, give thanks for another day. 3 children were found on Coney Island beach, mom tried to drown them. Sending prayers for them all this morning. This is so sad. Good morning, give thanks for another day🙏🏽❤️. 3 children were found on Coney Island beach, mom tried to drown them. Sending prayers for them all this morning. This is so sad. 🙏🏽😪

CBS reported that officers initially found Merdy barefoot and wet on the beach. Two miles away, they discovered her children's bodies. In a press release, Kenneth Corey, NYPD Chief of Department, commented on the discovery of the children's bodies. He said:

"The officers immediately initiated life-saving measures, including CPR, on the children and they were rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where they were regrettably pronounced deceased."

According to neighbors and relatives, Erin Merdy was seen as a struggling mother trying her best to provide for her children. However, one neighbor, who remained anonymous, told CBS that Merdy was dealing with a great degree of stress and might have suffered from a mental breakdown.

The neighbor said:

"Now I can see a person just snap, because we all have problems. Snap. I mean, really, really snap out of their mind."

Merdy's uncle, Eddy Stephen, told the New York Post that though she had signs of instability and mental illness, he would never have predicted such drastic action by Merdy against her own children.

shii_jones (R2L) @ShiiJones Wow a woman in Coney Island trying to drown all three of her kids at the beach in the wee hours of the night is wild Wow a woman in Coney Island trying to drown all three of her kids at the beach in the wee hours of the night is wild

Stephen said:

“She did a little crazy stuff, but nothing that would lead to harming her children or herself. She used to like to party here and there, do a little drinking, but I didn’t see any drug abuse or see that she was really irresponsible. It’s just tragic. I don’t know. She never gave us the sign that she would hurt her children. She loved her children.”

Another uncle, Levy Merdy, said that the custody battle for 7-year-old Zachary particularly took a toll on her mental health.

Chelsi 🫶🏽 @Chelsiii5 not one, but THREE!Ages 7, 4, & 3 months. I don’t understand 🥺 those poor innocent babies. How could a mother do that?? Over and over and over again? And the siblings probably had to watch until it was their turn my heart The mom that drown her 3 children in Coney Islandnot one, but THREE!Ages 7, 4, & 3 months. I don’t understand 🥺 those poor innocent babies. How could a mother do that?? Over and over and over again? And the siblings probably had to watch until it was their turnmy heart The mom that drown her 3 children in Coney Island 💔 not one, but THREE!Ages 7, 4, & 3 months. I don’t understand 🥺 those poor innocent babies. How could a mother do that?? Over and over and over again? And the siblings probably had to watch until it was their turn 😭💔 my heart

Currently, authorities have not yet determined a concrete reason why Merdy allegedly murdered her children. The case remains under investigation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das