Best of Bimba Y Lola bags: 7 trendy styles from the brand 

Two sisters, Maria and Uxia Dominguez, co-founded Bimba Y Lola in 2005. The brand showcases the convergence of fashion with avant-garde aesthetics. Bimba and Lola are two fictional characters that help the brand personify the essence of its bold and daring creations.

The brand is all about celebrating the uniqueness and individuality of women, empowering them by creating distinctive designs that transcend conventional boundaries. The Spanish brand balances tradition with modernity, and their handbags are good examples of that.

Best Bimba Y Lola bags that are impossible to overlook

1. Medium leather trapezium bag

The Medium leather trapezium bag (Image via Bimba Y Lola)

This bag is crafted from cow leather and has an interior lined with polyester. Its smooth, off-white drape works well with a wide range of outfits.

The cross-body bag comes in the shape of a trapezium and features a zip fastener closing, an interior designed with a logo label, a logo cross-body strap, a detachable chain shoulder strap, and a customized Chimo logo on the exterior. It is sold for $293.20 on the brand's online store.

2. Medium padded cross-body bag

The Medium padded cross-body bag (Image via Bimba Y Lola)

Crafted from 92% polyester fabric and 8% cow leather, the bag comes with a 100% polyester lining. It is medium-sized and comes in a forest green color.

It features an interior pocket, a flap fastening embellished with leather details, a chain strap, a metal LB logo, and a bag covering. The bag is sold for $208.20 on the brand's official website.

3. Leather cross-body bag

The Leather cross-body bag (Image via Bimba Y Lola)

This bag is made from cow leather and cotton material and features a leather cord, a snap fastening for tight security, and a cross-body strap. It also has a customized logo print on its interior.

The bag comes in an extra-small size and a black color that exudes minimalist aesthetics. The bag is sold for $176 on the brand's online store.

4. Leather shopper bag

The Leather shopper bag (Image via Bimba Y Lola)

This bag was made from cow leather and cotton fabric. It is a large model that comes in soft lilac and features a lobster clasp. The interior is embossed with the brand logo, while the exterior has a customized logo print. The tumbled leather shopper is sold for $292 on the brand's official online store.

5. Tote bag

The Tote bag (Image via Bimba Y Lola)

This bag was created from polyamide and cow leather, and the interior is lined with 100% polyester. This tote bag has a soft design, comes in a red hue, and has a small size.

It features a zip-fastening closure, a cross-body strap with two handles, and an interior protective bag covering. The tote bag is sold for $199.70 on the brand's official online store.

6. Multi-pocket backpack

The Multi-pocket backpack (Image via Bimba Y Lola)

This backpack was made from polyester material and cow leather, with an interior lining and filling made of 100% polyester. The bag is a medium-sized model that comes in a sand color with a deep brown finish.

The bag features an adjustable cord drawstring and magnetic fastener closure, multiple pockets both on the exterior and interior, a metal customized Chimo logo on the exterior, and a protective bag covering. The bag is priced at $188 on the brand's official online store.

7. Leather hobo bag

The Leather hobo bag (Image via Bimba Y Lola)

Made from 100% cow leather, this extra-small hobo bag comes with fringes on its sides. The bag features a zip closure, a leather handle and cross-body strap, a flat interior pocket, a rigid design, and a customized enamel logo Chimo on the exterior. The bag is sold for $241.50 on the brand's official online store.

These bags are must-haves for those who appreciate sleek and intricate detailing. Cop any of them for a fashionable look.