"Big name, small guy": Logan Paul claims he can beat Conor McGregor in boxing match

Logan Paul is set to fight Floyd Mayweather this weekend, but he's already taking shots at Conor McGregor.

Bleacher Report had earlier today posted a video of Logan addressing a question about Conor. The question was about the MMA legend imposing himself on the star YouTuber, and Logan Paul was quick to answer. Before saying anything, he compared their sizes with hand gestures.

After saying Conor McGregor was smaller than him vertically or horizontally, the 26-year-old fired a shot:

"Conor McGregor, big name, small guy."

Of course, the quote immediately sparked some comments from McGregor fans, or simply critics of both Logan Paul and Jake Paul.

BIG NAME SMALL GUY https://t.co/C6O0UOUzlJ — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 3, 2021

Creating a feud with Conor McGregor is nothing new for the Paul brothers. Before Jake Paul's fight with Ben Askren, he attempted to fight with Conor McGregor or part of his camp. Jake Paul even commented on the Irishman's wife and his losses, all in an attempt to get McGregor into the ring with him.

After Conor McGregor's last loss, though, Jake Paul seemed to back off the idea of a fight and dropped their price significantly as he moved onto a Ben Askren boxing match.

Reactions to Logan Paul and his comments on Conor McGregor

Surprisingly, Conor McGregor didn't respond to Jake Paul in the way that he usually does. Instead, he seemed to respect his grind to garner attention in the fight game when most other fighters attempted to tear him down.

Connor would knock Logan out.. so would I tbh — 2x👑 (@2xlovesLEBRON23) June 3, 2021

Logan mate you lost to KSI twice and your over here talking about Conor, what’s going on bud. — Chef Wonderboy 👨‍🍳💉 (@PersonsAcc) June 3, 2021

The bigger they are the harder they fall @LoganPaul don’t forget that — Francisco (@iamfranciscom1) June 3, 2021

Previously, Logan Paul seemed reluctant to poke at Conor McGregor while Jake Paul was attempting it, especially with the severity of his comments.

However, the Paul brothers have become more prominent than ever, even within the boxing business. Further experience has allowed them to try and take down more significant deals.

Haha that’s funny 😄. @TheNotoriousMMA would make Logan Paul have to get emergency surgery for the next six years https://t.co/XeHgT55qLT — Nicholas Muscarella (@Muscarella01) June 3, 2021

This the fight I need to see right here, Conor McGregor & Logan or Jake Paul https://t.co/mNG1MdV5Vo — Jarvis Williams (@Jarvis_Tha) June 3, 2021

Put @LoganPaul in the cage with @TheNotoriousMMA Logan gonna be in the hospital https://t.co/ZLC5eayEuZ — Bryan Brown! (@bbrown_04) June 3, 2021

Despite how hard the Paul brothers try to get a fight with Conor McGregor, though, it won't be as easy as the others. Floyd Mayweather is arguably a more brutal fight, but he is essentially retired and fighting exhibition matches.

Conor McGregor is still an active fighter and in pursuit of redemption within the UFC.

Yet he’s about to lose to a “small guy” — Christian Wood Stan (@rocketsszn13) June 3, 2021

He would knock you out tho — Folabi (@FolabiAH) June 3, 2021

BUT KSI WAS SMALLER THAN YOU LOL — Burnsy (@BurnsyJB) June 3, 2021

So far, Conor McGregor has not commented on the call out, and he likely won't for the foreseeable future. In the past, he has stayed silent on most comments from the Paul brothers. Only time will tell if a bout happens, and the outcome of everyone else's fights will likely determine that.

