"Big name, small guy": Logan Paul claims he can beat Conor McGregor in boxing match

Logan Paul is set to fight Floyd Mayweather this weekend, but he's already taking shots at Conor McGregor.
Bleacher Report had earlier today posted a video of Logan addressing a question about Conor. The question was about the MMA legend imposing himself on the star YouTuber, and Logan Paul was quick to answer. Before saying anything, he compared their sizes with hand gestures.
After saying Conor McGregor was smaller than him vertically or horizontally, the 26-year-old fired a shot:
"Conor McGregor, big name, small guy."
Of course, the quote immediately sparked some comments from McGregor fans, or simply critics of both Logan Paul and Jake Paul.
Creating a feud with Conor McGregor is nothing new for the Paul brothers. Before Jake Paul's fight with Ben Askren, he attempted to fight with Conor McGregor or part of his camp. Jake Paul even commented on the Irishman's wife and his losses, all in an attempt to get McGregor into the ring with him.
After Conor McGregor's last loss, though, Jake Paul seemed to back off the idea of a fight and dropped their price significantly as he moved onto a Ben Askren boxing match.
Reactions to Logan Paul and his comments on Conor McGregor
Surprisingly, Conor McGregor didn't respond to Jake Paul in the way that he usually does. Instead, he seemed to respect his grind to garner attention in the fight game when most other fighters attempted to tear him down.
Previously, Logan Paul seemed reluctant to poke at Conor McGregor while Jake Paul was attempting it, especially with the severity of his comments.
However, the Paul brothers have become more prominent than ever, even within the boxing business. Further experience has allowed them to try and take down more significant deals.
Despite how hard the Paul brothers try to get a fight with Conor McGregor, though, it won't be as easy as the others. Floyd Mayweather is arguably a more brutal fight, but he is essentially retired and fighting exhibition matches.
Conor McGregor is still an active fighter and in pursuit of redemption within the UFC.
So far, Conor McGregor has not commented on the call out, and he likely won't for the foreseeable future. In the past, he has stayed silent on most comments from the Paul brothers. Only time will tell if a bout happens, and the outcome of everyone else's fights will likely determine that.