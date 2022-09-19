Who is Bishop Lamor Whitehead? Church and more explored as Brooklyn pastor claims he was 'illegally' arrested for grabbing woman by the neck during service

Brooklyn pastor Bishop Lamor Whitehead claimed to have been "illegally" arrested after he physically assaulted a woman during his Sunday service. The New York-native got into an argument with the latter after she allegedly filmed and interrupted his address. Although he was arrested and jailed, he was released only two hours later.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead heads the local chapter of the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, located in the Canarsie neighborhood. In the now-viral video, the pastor appears to have been interrupted by a woman during his sermon.

He then proceeds to grab the unidentified woman by the neck and shoves her to the side. The pastor can also be heard shouting at someone to get out of the Sunday service. In an attempt to justify his actions, Whitehead announced that he felt threatened by the situation.

The NY Daily News revealed that Bishop Whitehead was arrested on Sunday. He was taken to the 69th Precinct stationhouse and a police officer reportedly told him that he would be charged with assault. However, TMZ reported that he was not charged for his actions.

After being released, the pastor took to his Instagram account and expressed in a live session that if he was found guilty, he would be locked behind bars. Whitehead claimed that all of his charges were nullified. He added-

“If I did something, why am I not still there? Right? Let’s use logic.”

In an interview with the NY Daily News, Whitehead seemingly claimed that the arrest was fuelled by racial discrimination. He said:

“You don’t get to arrest me and throw me in prison. They had me in a cell with someone with felony charges and let me out. It’s not going to stop here. If I was a rabbi, if I was a Catholic priest, they would have never done this.”

Bishop Lamor Whitehead founded the Leaders of Tomorrow Ministry in 2013

Bishop Lamor Whitehead was born in 1978 and grew up in a religious community and was raised by a single mother. Whitehead's father, Arthur Miller, was a politician who was a victim of police brutality.

Whitehead graduated from high school with an athletic scholarship and went on to study at Eastern New Mexico University, where he got a degree in Accounting and Videography.

He also attended the New York Theological Seminary, where he was awarded a certificate in the Ministry of Human Services. Bishop Lamor is also a licensed New York State Chaplain and a certified marriage and funeral officiant.

According to Leaders of Tomorrow International (L.O.T.I.) Churches, Whitehead was illegally convicted for 11-and-a-1/3rd to 34 years in prison. However, he served only six years. Following his time spent behind bars, he mentored young prisoners and preached to those who were serving lengthy sentences as well.

In 2013, Lamor Whitehead founded the Leaders of Tomorrow Ministry and according to his bio, the ministry studies:

“spiritual liberty, education development, cultural exposure, political activation, economic awareness and strengthening.

Sources claim that Whitehead boasts a fortune of $2 million. He has also amassed over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where he shows off his designer wear and jewelry. Other sources claim that he:

“embraces his flashy lifestyle and can often be seen driving around the Big Apple in his Rolls Royce.”

Bishop Lamor Whitehead is married to Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead, the founder of UaReAChampion Empowerment Network. The couple are parents to four children.

