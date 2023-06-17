Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture on E! - Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more

E! is slated to release Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, a four-part series highlighting the contributions of Black culture on June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The two-night special series will also air the next day on June 20, 2023, in the same time slot, between 8 pm to 10 pm ET.

The series is produced by E! in collaboration with NBC News Studio and Unanimous Media, with Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, and Melissa Haizlip taking on the role of executive producers. Besides them, Charlise Holmes and Reniqua Allen-Lamphere also join the team as co-executive producers. It will be narrated by La La Anthony.

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture - E!'s new series to celebrate Black accomplishments

The first look of the upcoming two-night special series celebrates Black achievements from all walks of life - be it music, television, films, or sports. It boasts a star cast of Vivica A. Fox, Ne-Yo, Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart, Amber Ruffin, Justin Sylvester, Laverne Cox, Misty Copeland, Billy Porter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tamar Braxton.

Apart from this, it will also spotlight legends like Muhammad Ali, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Chadwick Boseman, Spike Lee, John Singleton, Prince Rogers Nelson, and more.

American actress Marsai Martin, known for her portrayal as Diane Johnson in Black-Ish (2014), is also seen in the trailer, where she quips:

"Shows, movies, music, sports—it is our time."

Schedule for Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture

The two-night special series boasts of an ensemble comprising of legends from all genres, from television to sports. Keeping in line with this, the creators have arranged the series across four episodes in one-hour slots for the different genres.

The schedule for the same is as follows:

1) Black Pop: Music - June 19 at 8 pm ET

As per E! News, this episode will explore how Black music shapes culture globally.

2) Black Pop: Television - June 19 at 9 pm ET

The second episode of the series will delve into the journey of Black presence in comedy classics such as Good Times and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Living Single, Scandal, Insecure, Pose, and the modern-day laughs of Abbott Elementary.

3) Black Pop: Sports - June 20 at 8 pm ET

The official description for this episode reads:

"The ability of the Black athlete to impress and impact pop culture is unmatched, leaving no doubt as to why the likes of Stephen Curry, Sugar Ray Leonard, Laila Ali, and Allyson Felix have been crowned with GOAT status...this episode delves into how Black athletes not only shape culture for all of America, but how they shift it too."

4) Black Pop: Film - June 20 at 9 pm ET

The final segment of the show will explore the cinematic contributions of the Black community. It will shed light on the journeys of cinematic giants like Will Packer, cult classics such as Waiting to Exhale, Set it Off, Friday, and even daring films like Get Out.

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture premieres on June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

