Black Star NYC concert: Tickets, where to buy, venue, and all you need to know as duo announces surprise show after SNL appearance

Black Star’s Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli have announced a special show slated to take place later this month. The hip-hop duo appeared on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) as musical guests, where legendary comedian Dave Chappelle was the host. The concert is scheduled to take place on November 15, at Manhattan’s Sony Hall in New York.

During the SNL episode, Dave Chapelle said:

“I’ll be hosting SNL with musical guest Black Star on an episode that’s so Black it’s gonna be on BET. Just kidding, it’s going to be right here on NBC. See you Saturday.”

The duo performed So Be It and The Main Thing Is To Keep the Main Thing during their SNL debut.

Black Star NYC concert tickets

Tickets for the newly announced New York show are available via ticketweb.com. While the general admission tickets are priced at $85, VIP seats begin from $108.

In addition to the special concert announcement, the duo released a video for their song So Be It. First premiered by Consequence, the video is a collection of live performances by Black Star.

Sharing details about the song with Consequence, Kweli said:

“The song is a lyrical exercise, bars on bars, but we are not rhyming for the sake of riddling, as the great Chuck D might say. This song is a call to action. It’s a prayer. It’s a manifesto.”

He further added, noting:

“I can’t recall seeing a more hip-hop, a more independent group than Black Star to ever do SNL, so I’m definitely excited to represent for the culture.”

Black Star released their new No Fear of Time album after 24 years

Earlier in May this year, the duo reunited to release a full length album titled No Fear of Time. The album was released 24 years after the last album the duo worked on together.

Produced by Madlib, the album was released on a podcasting program on Luminary. The duo released a podcast in collaboration with comedian Dave Chapelle.

Speaking about the album, the duo in a press statement had said:

“There was one day we were just in a hotel listening to Madlib beats, and he’s like, 'Play that Madlib tape again.' I’m playing the beats and he starts doing rhymes to the beats. And that’s how we did the first song.”

Further adding about the album, they noted:

“This (the second album) is very similar to how we did the first album. But the first album, there were no mobile studios. This entire album, we have not set foot in one recording studio. It’s all been done in hotel rooms and backstage at Dave Chappelle shows.”

The album features nine tracks and includes the collaborative singles Freequency with Black Thought and No Fear of Time with Yummy Bingham.

The second album was released over 20 years after the first one. The duo’s debut album, titled Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, was released in 1998. The title of the album was kept after Black Star Line, which is a shipping line founded by Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey.

