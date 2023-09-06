Blood Flower cast list and characters explored

A Malaysian horror movie titled Blood Flower is expected to premiere on Shudder on Friday, September 8, 2023. The plot revolves around an apprentice with mysterious supernatural powers. He tries to hide them in order to blend in with others, but he's forced to use them when an evil force threatens to wreak havoc in his apartment.

Here's a short synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A young apprentice healer tries to suppress his supernatural abilities so he can fit in with the other kids, but when a malicious spirit breaks out in his apartment he decides to use his abilities while dark family secrets are revealed.''

Blood Flower stars Idan Aedan in the lead role, along with various other actors playing supporting characters. The film is directed by Dain Said, who, along with Ben Omar and Nandita Solomon, also served as writers.

Blood Flower cast list: Who stars in the Malaysian horror movie?

1) Idan Aedan as Iqbal

Idan Aedan stars in the lead role of Iqbal in Blood Flower. Iqbal is a young boy who possesses supernatural powers that he tries to hide in order to fit in with others around him. However, he's soon forced to use them as a sinister force tries to ruin his life.

Iqbal is the protagonist of the movie, and the story is told from his perspective. It'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the film.

Aedan looks impressive in the movie's trailer, promising to deliver a thoroughly nuanced performance. His other memorable acting credits include Mr. Midnight: Bacha na příšery, Wizards of Warna Walk, and Anak Rimau the Movie, to name a few.

2) Bront Palarae as Norman

Bront Palarae portrays the character of Norman in the new horror movie. More details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a significant role in the storyline.

Palarae looks fantastic in the trailer, portraying his character's numerous shades with stunning ease. The actor has previously starred in The Curse of the Totem, Kataris, Barbarian Invasion, Satan's Slaves 2: Communion, Edge of the World, and various other movies and TV shows.

3) Remy Ishak as Jamil

Remy Ishak plays the role of Jamil in Blood Flower. Not much else is known about his character at this point, but the role is reportedly crucial.

Remy Ishak is a noted Malaysian actor whose acting credits include Hijrah Jannah, Jangan Menangis Cinta, and Hati Yang Tersakiti.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the film also stars several other actors in significant supporting roles. These include:

Eriza Allya as Farah

Nabila Huda as Sgt. Zehan

Amanda Ang as Anna

Faizal Hussein as Kial Hassan

Angelica Petra as Ilya

The trailer for the film offers a peek into the numerous shocking events set to unfold in protagonist Iqbal's life. Overall, it maintains a haunting atmosphere that fans of slow-burn thriller movies would certainly enjoy.

Don't forget to watch Blood Flower on Shudder on Friday, September 8, 2023.