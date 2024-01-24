Bob Dylan 2024 U.S. tour: Presale Code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Bob Dylan's 2024 U.S. tour is scheduled to be held from March 1, 2024, to April 4, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The new tour, titled Rough and Rowdy Ways tour', will be the latest edition of the wider tour of the same name, which was first held on November 2, 2021.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Clearwater, Fort Myers, and Knoxville, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on January 23, 2024.

Live Nation presale for the tour will be available from January 25, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. The presale code to access said presale is SPOTLIGHT. General tickets will be available from January 26, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets and presales can be accessed via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Bob Dylan 2024 U.S. tour dates and venues

Bob Dylan released his 39th studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, on June 19, 2020, via Columbia Records. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart as well as on the Scottish, Norwegian, Italian, Austrian, and Dutch album charts, among others.

Bob Dylan embarked on the Rough and Rowdy Ways world tour in the following year, which is now still going. The four-year and ongoing album tour is itself part of the singer's Never Ending Tour, which began on June 7, 1988, and has continued for more than 3000 shows and 14 albums by the singer.

The full list of dates and venues for the Bob Dylan 2024 U.S. tour is given below:

March 1, 2024 — Fort Lauderdale, Florida at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

March 2, 2024 — Fort Lauderdale, Florida at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

March 5, 2024 — Clearwater, Florida at Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 6, 2024 — Clearwater, Florida at Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 7, 2024 — Fort Myers, Florida at Suncoast Credit Union Arena

March 9, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Walt Disney Theater

March 10, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Walt Disney Theater

March 12, 2024 — Jacksonville, Florida at Moran Theater

March 14, 2024 — Athens, Georgia at The Classic Center

March 15, 2024 — Athens, Georgia at The Classic Center

March 17, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina at Belk Theater

March 18, 2024 — Fayetteville, North Carolina at Crown Theatre

March 20, 2024 — Asheville, North Carolina at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 21, 2024 — Asheville, North Carolina at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 23, 2024 — Louisville, Kentucky at Louisville Palace

March 24, 2024 — Louisville, Kentucky at Louisville Palace

March 26, 2024 — Knoxville, Tennessee at Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 27, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

March 29, 2024 — Memphis, Tennessee at Orpheum Theatre

March 30, 2024 — Memphis, Tennessee at Orpheum Theatre

April 1, 2024 — Springfield, Missouri at Juanita K. Hammons Hall

April 2, 2024 — Wichita, Kansas at Century II Performing Arts Center

April 4, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at Music Hall at Fair Park

Bob Dylan is best known for his numerous studio albums, the most prominent of which is his 19th studio album, Slow Train Coming, which was released on August 20, 1979. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Norwegian, Australian, and Spanish album charts and at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here