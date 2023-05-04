Book Club: The Next Chapter cast list - Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, and others to star in new rom-com

Book Club: The Next Chapter is a highly anticipated romantic comedy film that is set to be released on May 12, 2023. The movie features an all-star cast, including Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen, who are returning from the first film, as well as new faces such as Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, and Richard Dreyfuss.

The movie was directed by Bill Holderman, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Erin Simms. Book Club: The Next Chapter is a must-watch for fans of romantic comedies and anyone who enjoys a good story about the power of friendship.

The movie is a sequel to the 2018 hit film, Book Club, which followed the lives of four lifelong friends who decided to read Fifty Shades of Grey for their monthly book club, leading to a series of unexpected romantic encounters.

Everything to know about the cast of Book Club: The Next Chapter

The movie promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining story about the challenges of love and friendship. The characters are relatable and well-developed, and the chemistry between the actors is noteworthy.

The cast members of Book Club: The Next Chapter-

1) Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton is an American actress known for her iconic roles in Hollywood. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Annie Hall (1977) and played Kay Adams in The Godfather (1972). Keaton also starred in Something's Gotta Give (2003), Reds (1981), and Father of the Bride (1991).

In Book Club: The Next Chapter, Diane Keaton plays the role of Diane, a recent widow who is struggling to move on from her husband's death. She is also dealing with her fear of commitment, which has prevented her from pursuing a relationship with Mitchell, a man she met in the first movie. In the sequel, Diane decides to take a chance on love and begins a relationship with Mitchell. However, she still struggles with her fears and doubts about their future together. Keaton delivers a strong performance, bringing vulnerability and authenticity to her character.

2) Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda is an American actress, writer, and political activist who has had a long and successful career in Hollywood. Some of her most famous roles include Barbarella (1968), Klute (1971), Coming Home (1978), The China Syndrome (1979), On Golden Pond (1981), and Monster-in-Law (2005).

In Book Club: The Next Chapter, Jane Fonda plays the role of Vivian, a successful hotel owner who was previously known for being single. In the first movie, she rekindled her romance with her old flame, Aurthur, and in the sequel, they are engaged to be married. Vivian is confident and independent, but she also has a vulnerable side. She struggles with doubts about Aurthur's commitment to her and is hesitant to open up about her feelings. Fonda delivers a nuanced performance, showcasing the complexity of her character's emotions.

3) Candice Bergen

Candice Bergen is an American actress known for her role as the title character in the television series Murphy Brown (1988-1998). She has also appeared in numerous films, including Carnal Knowledge (1971), Starting Over (1979), and Miss Congeniality (2000).

In Book Club: The Next Chapter, Candice Bergen plays the role of Sharon, a successful judge who is dealing with the aftermath of her divorce. She is hesitant to pursue a new relationship and is content with being single. However, during the trip to Italy, she meets a man named Tom, who helps her to open up and move on from her past. Bergen delivers a witty and sarcastic performance, providing comic relief in the movie.

4) Mary Steenburgen

Mary Steenburgen is an American actress, singer, and songwriter who has had a successful career in Hollywood. She is best known for her roles in films such as Melvin and Howard (1980), Parenthood (1989), Back to the Future Part III (1990), and Elf (2003).

In Book Club: The Next Chapter, Mary Steenburgen plays the role of Carole, a wife and mother who is struggling to reignite the passion in her marriage. She suggests the trip to Italy as a way to celebrate Vivian's engagement and to have a fun girls' trip. Carole is optimistic and enthusiastic, and she often serves as the planner and organizer of the group. Steenburgen delivers a charming and endearing performance, bringing warmth and humor to her character.

The movie also features several supporting characters, including Aurthur, Mitchell, and Tom. Aurthur, played by Don Johnson, is Vivian's fiancé who is hesitant to fully commit to their relationship. Mitchell, played by Andy Garcia, is Diane's love interest who is patient and understanding of her fears. Tom, played by Richard Dreyfuss, is a man Sharon meets in Italy who helps her to move on from her divorce.

The cast of Book Club: The Next Chapter, set to release this Mother's Day delivers strong performances, bringing depth and nuance to their characters. The chemistry between the actors is also noteworthy, making the movie's themes of love and friendship all the more believable. The cast's talent and charisma are a major reason why the movie is highly anticipated by fans of the first film.

Don't forget to watch Book Club: The Next Chapter on Friday, May 12, 2023.

