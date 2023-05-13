Brady Niver funeral services: Details revealed as 16-year-old dies eight days after girlfriend's passing 

16-year-old high school student Brady Niver — who fought valiantly for eight days after being involved in a car crash in Oswego County — passed away on Monday, May 8, due to injuries sustained from that accident. His demise came just eight days after his 17-year-old girlfriend, Rylee Barlett, had succumbed to injuries associated with the same incident.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at 5:35 pm on Sunday, April 30. Riley Barlett's 2010 Dodge Journey was northbound when it entered the southbound lane and collided with a Chrysler Town and Country.

The accident took place on state Route 48 in the town of Granby. Rylee Barlett, who drove the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Brady Niver, who was in the passenger seat, was rushed to Upstate University Hospital, where he remained for eight days before passing.

Funeral timings and proceedings

Calling hours for Brady Niver's funeral will be from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

The services are set to begin at 1:00 pm on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home, after which the burial will take place in Mt. Adnah Cemetery.

Brady Niver's guestbook from Foster Funeral Home is full of condolences from loved ones and the people who followed his story from afar (Image via fosterfuneralhome.com)

The proceedings will also be livestreamed on The Foster Funeral Home Facebook page.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help both Riley's family and Brady's Family to deal with the event's expenses.

Brady Niver's mom sends heartfelt message

Brady's mom, Heather Higgins Niver, regularly posted updates on Facebook detailing her son's condition after the accident. She wrote a tearful farewell message for him the day after his passing. She mentioned how, for eight days, his family was able to tell the world how strong he was.

Following the accident, the entire Fulton community came in support of both families. People online showed how much they cared for Brady by using the hashtag #BradyStrong. T-shirts and sunglasses were made to raise money for his family as well.

There was also a vigil held for the remembrance of Riley Barlett, which was attended by hundreds of community members all wearing Pink, as this was her favorite color.

Brady Niver's passing was confirmed by Fulton school district superintendent Brian Pulvino in a district-wide letter sent to the two families.

Remembering Brady Niver, the loving 16-year-old with a penchant for wrestling

Brady Niver attended G. Ray Bodley high school in Fulton and was a wrestler there. He recently won in his weight class in the Haines Memorial Tournament that took place in March 2023.

Brady and Riley had been going out since the seventh grade, with her frequenting all of his wrestling bouts. Both teens were only ten days away from attending their first prom as a couple before tragedy struck.

Part of Brady's obituary reads:

"To know Brady is to love Brady. We often called him the 'heart collector' because everyone he met; he would keep little pieces of their heart."

Brady was described as a kind, thoughtful and energetic individual with immense strength as well as determination. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, especially his family and girlfriend. He is also said to have possessed the unique ability to bring people together — "A champion in everyone's heart."

