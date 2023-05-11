Who is Ian Brunner? University of Dayton graduate killed in accident hours after graduation

Ian Brunner, a 22-year-old student at the University of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on the day he received his graduation degree. He was fatally crushed by his car after it fell on him when a jack lifting up the vehicle collapsed on him on Sunday, May 7. The unfortunate incident happened hours after he graduated from the University of Dayton with a mechanical engineering degree.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center said that they received a 911 call about a man who was trapped under a car and reported it to the police, who then rushed to the scene around 7 pm, along with first responders.

Ian Brunner was only 22 years old. (Image via Twitter/@FoodieWho76)

The audio of the emergency call was obtained by WHIO, where the caller was heard telling the dispatchers that they were outside the Campus South Apartments at Dayton University. The person added:

“A car fell on a kid and he’s — this jack fell out from underneath him and he’s trapped underneath and not responding. We need assistance immediately. Like fast!”

Unfortunately, Ian Brunner was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency responders reached the scene on Irving Avenue.

University of Dayton student Ian Brunner was originally from Pennsylvania

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ian Brunner, who was originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On Sunday, he had attended the college graduation ceremony just hours before his unexpected and sudden death. According to his obituary that was shared by Schellhaas and Sons Funeral Home, Ian received a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the university.

Ian Brunner graduated from the University of Dayton on May 7 (Image via Twitter/@mjro1105)

Ian attended high school at North Allegheny High School in Pennsylvania and graduated in 2019. He took part in several extracurricular activities, including track and field, cross-country running, skiing, and robotics.

As stated by the university, Ian was also involved with the robotics team called Mars Rover Team and Makerspace, the school’s Motor Sports Club. He was also part of the local British Transportation Museum. Additionally, Ian Brunner ran his YouTube channel “Things I Build,” which he started in June 2021. Although he only had three videos on his channel, Ian managed to gain over 900 subscribers.

According to Ian’s LinkedIn profile, the three projects that he built include a homemade go-kart, a supersonic air cannon, and, a 1994 Mazda Miata. He worked as a Research Engineer Intern at HarbisonWalker International in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from May 2022 to August 2022.

Condolences and prayers were extended to Ian's family. (Image via Facebook/People)

During a memorial service held for Ian, the director of Campus Ministry, Crystal Sullivan, said that the graduation day began with a joyful celebration but ended with a tragic accident.

In a statement released by the University of Dayton on Monday, the authorities extended their deepest sympathy and prayers to Ian Brunner’s family, friends as well as the university faculty, staff, and their entire campus community.

The University of Dayton also added that the dean of the students' office, campus ministers, housing and residence life, along with counseling staff would be available for students. According to the obituary, a mass will be held in honor of Ian Brunner on Saturday, May 13, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

Poll : 0 votes