Who is Judy Heumann? Memorial service details revealed as disability rights activist dies at 75 

Judy Heumann, a well-known disability rights activist, passed away in Washington on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Also known as Judith, the personality was 75 years old at the time of her death. The news of her demise was confirmed by her team and her youngest brother, Rick Heumann, who posted the same on social media and her website.

In the message, her brother shared that Judy had been in the hospital for a week as she was suffering from major heart issues. He also talked about how her illness was the result of post-polio syndrome.

Furthermore, the website also announced details about her memorial. It stated that the memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10 am ET at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington, DC 20008. The same will be followed by a burial service, which will take place at 12 pm at Judean Memorial Gardens located at 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd.

Furthermore, Judy Heumann's website also revealed that the memorial and burial services will be live-streamed for supporters and followers on Adas Israel’s website. The website stated that they would be recommending organizations supporters can donate to if they wish to do so in Judy’s memory.

Regarded as “the mother of the disability rights movement,” Judy Heumann was recognized internationally for being the leader of the same. Her work in the field led to the implementation of major legislation in the United States.

She was diagnosed with polio during her childhood and soon became the first teacher in a wheelchair to work in New York City.

Judy Heumann was the assistant secretary of the U.S. Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation Services

Judy Heumann, a renowned activist who has stood up for the rights of the disabled, lost her ability to walk at the age of 2 after she was diagnosed with polio. She is called the “mother of the disability rights movement” as she advocated for differently abled people through protests and legal action.

Born in Philadelphia in 1947, Judy Heumann was raised in New York City. She graduated from Long Island University. She also had a master’s degree in public health from the University of California, Berkley.

Heumann fought hard for the rights of the disabled, which ultimately led to the formation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and the Rehabilitation Act. She was also the assistant secretary of the U.S. Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation Services.

Furthermore, Judy Heumann was also involved in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which was ratified in May 2008. Other than this, she also founded the Berkley Center for Independent Living, the Independent Living Movement, and the World Institute on Disability.

Later, Judy served on the board of several organizations, including the American Association of People with Disabilities, the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund, Humanity and Inclusion, and the United States International Council on Disability.

Additionally, she has authored several books, like Being Heumann, which was her memoir, along with other books, including Rolling Warrior.

Supporters and celebrities mourn the loss of Judy Heumann

As word about Judy’s death spread on social media, several followers began posting messages for the popular disability rights activist. Politicians and celebrities like Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Marlee Matlin also shared their tributes to Judy, as the news of her passing saddened the world.

Barack Obama @BarackObama Judy Heumann dedicated her life to the fight for civil rights—starting as a young organizer at Camp Jened and later helping lead the disability rights movement. Michelle and I were fortunate to work with Judy over the years, and are thinking of her family and friends. Judy Heumann dedicated her life to the fight for civil rights—starting as a young organizer at Camp Jened and later helping lead the disability rights movement. Michelle and I were fortunate to work with Judy over the years, and are thinking of her family and friends. https://t.co/ODXtMMWfnV

Marlee Matlin @MarleeMatlin twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Judith Heumann was a fearless champion for the rights of people with disabilities in our nation and around the world and millions of people who have faced barriers owe her a debt of gratitude. I will always remember her as my hero and my friend. RIP Judy Heumann 🤟🏻 #beingheumann Judith Heumann was a fearless champion for the rights of people with disabilities in our nation and around the world and millions of people who have faced barriers owe her a debt of gratitude. I will always remember her as my hero and my friend. RIP Judy Heumann 🤟🏻 #beingheumann twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0lS57JVNsX

Vice President Kamala Harris @VP Judy Heumann fought tirelessly for the dignity and self-determination of all people.



A lifelong disability rights activist, she paved the way for so many — and the world is a better place because of her.



Doug and I send our prayers to Judy's husband, Jorge, and her family. Judy Heumann fought tirelessly for the dignity and self-determination of all people. A lifelong disability rights activist, she paved the way for so many — and the world is a better place because of her. Doug and I send our prayers to Judy's husband, Jorge, and her family.

Stephen Pomper @StephenPomper @judithheumann So terribly sad to see this -- a hero indeed. May her memory be a blessing. @judithheumann So terribly sad to see this -- a hero indeed. May her memory be a blessing.

Gaelynn Lea @GaelynnLea Rest in peace and rest in power.



There are a couple things that keep coming to mind when I reflect on Judy Heumann's enormous impact: This afternoon I am processing the loss - as we all are in the disability community & beyond - of Judy Heumann.Rest in peace and rest in power.There are a couple things that keep coming to mind when I reflect on Judy Heumann's enormous impact: This afternoon I am processing the loss - as we all are in the disability community & beyond - of Judy Heumann. 💔 Rest in peace and rest in power. There are a couple things that keep coming to mind when I reflect on Judy Heumann's enormous impact: https://t.co/AF8zGApkh8

Emily Ladau @emily_ladau 3 years ago on this day, my mom and I got to join Judy Heumann to witness her wit and wisdom in action at The Daily Show. Today, she is gone.



I first learned of Judy as I studied disability history, as did so many people of my generation. (1/5) 3 years ago on this day, my mom and I got to join Judy Heumann to witness her wit and wisdom in action at The Daily Show. Today, she is gone.I first learned of Judy as I studied disability history, as did so many people of my generation. (1/5) https://t.co/EZzXF4PQxD

Jenny Lay-Flurrie @jennylayfluffy



Working with her, a dream. Her smile infectious.



The journey of disability rights continues in her memory. Thank you Judy. Rest in power. Today we lost a legend. Judy Heumann was a trailblazer for disability rights, opening the door for me and millions of disabled people.Working with her, a dream. Her smile infectious.The journey of disability rights continues in her memory. Thank youJudy. Rest in power. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Today we lost a legend. Judy Heumann was a trailblazer for disability rights, opening the door for me and millions of disabled people.Working with her, a dream. Her smile infectious. The journey of disability rights continues in her memory. Thank you 🙏 Judy. Rest in power. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kM70NcbFPP

Liz Plank (SUBSCRIBE TO MY SUBSTACK!) @feministabulous



When people with disabilities tell you that they feel invisible, this is what they mean. The mother of the disability rights movement is gone, and I can’t find a single news article or alert about it.When people with disabilities tell you that they feel invisible, this is what they mean. #JudyHeumann The mother of the disability rights movement is gone, and I can’t find a single news article or alert about it.When people with disabilities tell you that they feel invisible, this is what they mean. #JudyHeumann

lucy @heylucymay utterly heartbroken to hear about the passing of disability rights activist judy heumann. what an incomparable loss of a woman who deserves to be celebrated and mourned in equal measure by us all utterly heartbroken to hear about the passing of disability rights activist judy heumann. what an incomparable loss of a woman who deserves to be celebrated and mourned in equal measure by us all 💔 https://t.co/sC8A6Mpie1

Jen White-Johnson @jtknoxroxs At a loss for words at the moment. I never had the privilege of meeting Judy in person, but we were fans of each other from afar cheering each other on. Her unapologetic brilliance set the path for so many of us disabled activists. #JudyHeumann May her memory be a blessing. 🕊️ At a loss for words at the moment. I never had the privilege of meeting Judy in person, but we were fans of each other from afar cheering each other on. Her unapologetic brilliance set the path for so many of us disabled activists. #JudyHeumann May her memory be a blessing. 🕊️ https://t.co/jteRy8INcu

Several supporters also pledged to attend her funeral service to pay their last respects to the disability activist.

