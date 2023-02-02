Olivia Newton-John State memorial service: Date, how to attend, venue, tickets, livestream details, and more

Fans from Australia will be able to attend the memorial service for the late singer Olivia Newton-John, who passed away on August 8, 2022, due to cancer, at the age of 73. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced a free state memorial service on February 26, 2023, to honor the British actress and singer. The memorial is to be held in Hamer Hall, Melbourne, and will include a performance by Delta Goodrem.

The Victorian Government website will be live-streaming the event, and a link to the same will be released closer to the date of the event. Those who wish to attend the event in person should know that although the service is free, ticket registration will open at 12 pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.

ONJCancerCentre @ONJCancerCentre Victorians will join together to honour the life of Dame Olivia Newton-John, AC, DBE at her state memorial held at Hamer Hall on Sunday 26 February 2023 bit.ly/3l3FOkd Victorians will join together to honour the life of Dame Olivia Newton-John, AC, DBE at her state memorial held at Hamer Hall on Sunday 26 February 2023 bit.ly/3l3FOkd https://t.co/pzeyvsl7Nl

Doors for the event will open at 3 pm, and the event will begin at around 4 pm. Additionally, only two tickets can be reserved per booking, and the seats will be allocated at the time of booking itself. Meanwhile, attendees who want to reserve their tickets in advance can do the same by registering on the Arts Centre Melbourne website.

Why was Olivia Newton-John’s memorial delayed? Details about the event explored

News of Olivia Newton-John’s memorial service has led many to wonder why the memorial has been delayed, given that Olivia passed away in August last year, and it has been more than six months since. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews had stated back in August 2022 that the government would speak to John Newton’s family so that they could arrange a proper state funeral to honor the celebrated singer and actress.

9News Melbourne @9NewsMelb #9News The public is invited to a state memorial service celebrating the life of Olivia Newton-John. @msanto92 The public is invited to a state memorial service celebrating the life of Olivia Newton-John. @msanto92 #9News https://t.co/Adl5yLMY6n

Furthermore, the government stated back in August 2022, that the state is working closely with the family for the same, explaining:

“We continue to work with the family. The most important thing is that their wishes are at the forefront of this.”

Andrews also spoke about Olivia Newton-John and her journey with cancer and said:

“She took her cancer journey and used that to save lives and change lives, and that’s just a deeply impressive thing. As a lasting testament to her character and her generous spirit, we have the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre. The research that’s done there, the treatment, the care, the love and support that is central to that place is a lasting legacy to the person that she was.”

Olivia Newton-John Videos @onjvideos

premier.vic.gov.au/honouring-life… Dame Olivia Newton-John’s state memorial has been officially announced by the Victoria Government. Click the link to find out more details.. Dame Olivia Newton-John’s state memorial has been officially announced by the Victoria Government. Click the link to find out more details..premier.vic.gov.au/honouring-life… https://t.co/AivGWMoxzT

Andrews also talked about the fact that Newton-John has had an important role in the lives of people all over the world. He said:

“Her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation. We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim.”

Arts Centre Melbourne @artscentremelb A State Memorial Service will be held to honour the extraordinary life of Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE. The service will be an opportunity to honour Dame Newton-John’s memory and her achievements. Tickets available from 12pm Friday 10 February. artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2023/… A State Memorial Service will be held to honour the extraordinary life of Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE. The service will be an opportunity to honour Dame Newton-John’s memory and her achievements. Tickets available from 12pm Friday 10 February. artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2023/… https://t.co/5T8orLfxqr

Olivia was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992. At the time, she battled breast cancer and became a passionate advocate for cancer research. Talking about the memorial service being held in Melbourne, the family of the late actor has also announced that they are accepting memorial tributes in the form of contributions to the Wellness Programs at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

