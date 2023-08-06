Breeders season 4 episode 3 release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The third episode of FX's Breeders season 4 is expected to air on the channel on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The dark comedy series tells the story of a middle-aged couple who are trying to balance their professional and personal lives.

It depicts the many struggles and challenges pertaining to parenthood that they face as they try to keep up with the highly dynamic modern society. The show's cast is led by Martin Freeman, while many others portray major supporting roles. The series is helmed by Freeman and is partly based on his own life experiences.

Breeders season 4 episode 3 promo, what to expect, recap, and more details explored

FX Networks put out the official trailer for Breeders season 4 episode 3 on their YouTube channel, and it offers a glimpse into the numerous dramatic events set to unfold in the latest episode.

Titled No Age, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Ally, who's shocked to realize that she's about to turn 50. Meanwhile, Ava meets a charming girl called Holly. Check out the official synopsis of the episode, as per FX Networks' YouTube channel:

''Ally is appalled that she’s about to turn 50 and bans the family from ever mentioning that number. Paul tries to help Luke, who is overwhelmed by learning to drive and becoming a dad, while Ava meets a charismatic girl called Holly.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode have not yet been revealed. The previous episodes, titled Noël and No Alternative, established the tone and premise of the new season as viewers saw that Paul and Ally are on the verge of splitting five years after the events depicted in season 3.

Critics have been quite positive in their reviews for the first two episodes, with praise directed towards the humor, writing, and acting, among other things. The ongoing season is set to be the final installment and reportedly features a total of 10 episodes.

In brief, about Breeders plot and cast

Breeders focuses on a couple who strive to maintain a balance between their work and personal lives. Although they love their children, they struggle to deal with them and often question their own parental abilities. Here's a brief description of the comedy series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"Breeders" explores the paradox experienced by nearly all parents, the willingness to die for one's children coupled with the near-constant desire to kill them. Paul is a caring father who discovers he's not quite the man he thought he was. His partner, Ally, runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and has the ability to read a story to their children while she's technically asleep.''

The synopsis further reads,

''In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke and Ava. When Ally's estranged father Michael appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child three quarters of the time, but this one comes with baggage and opinions. Paul's own parents, Jackie and Jim, are on hand to help out, but their generation does parenting a little differently.''

Apart from Martin Freeman, the cast also features actors like Daisy Haggard, Oscar Kennedy, Zoë Athena, and many others.

Don't miss the new episode of Breeders season 4 episode 3 on FX on Monday, August 7, 2023.